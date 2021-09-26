Salukis' Hartrup named MVFC special teams player of the week

CARBONDALE — SIU wide receiver Izaiah Hartrup was named the Missouri Valley Football Conference special teams player of the week on Sunday, after returning a kickoff 70 yards against Illinois State Saturday.

Down 17-0 early in the third quarter, Hartrup's big kickoff return helped set up No. 7/8 SIU's first touchdown of the game. The Salukis actually started their first scoring drive 15 yards back after they were called for a sideline interference penalty. Hartrup also caught an 8-yard pass on the drive to get the Salukis (3-1, 1-0 MVFC) to the ISU 13.

SIU scored 35 straight points to beat the Redbirds (2-2, 0-1) 35-17 on Family Weekend at Saluki Stadium. Hartrup caught a career-high seven passes for 82 yards, including a one-handed grab in the middle of the field for a 47-yard gain. Hartrup, who said after the game he didn't think he would reach Nic Baker's pass, stuck out his left hand and was able to corral the ball into his body. The 6-foot, 179-pound freshman from O'Fallon, Missouri, bounced off ISU free safety Dillon Gearhart after catching the ball, and kept running down to the 25.

SIU is at Western Illinois (1-3, 1-0) Saturday. Kickoff at Hanson Field (16,328) in Macomb is set for 3 p.m. (ESPN+).

Darius Joiner, a senior defensive back for the Leathernecks, was the league's defensive player of the week. Joiner set new career-highs in solo tackles (14) and total tackles (23). His 23 stops were the sixth-best in program history for a single game and the most in the MVFC this season. His efforts helped WIU rally from 28 points down to beat Youngstown State (1-2, 0-1) 38-35.

WIU's comeback was the biggest in MVFC history.

No. 2 South Dakota State running back Pierre Strong Jr. was the offensive player of the week, and Missouri State quarterback Jason Shelley was the newcomer of the week.

Strong did a little bit of everything in South Dakota State’s 44-0 victory over Indiana State, rushing 20 times for a season-high 150 yards, catching two passes for 23 yards and throwing a 22-yard touchdown pass. His touchdown pass to quarterback Chris Oladokun was the first score of the game for the Jackrabbits, who improved to 3-0. A Walter Payton Award candidate, Strong has now topped the 100-yard mark in all three games this season, and 13 times in his career.

Shelley posted his third straight 200-yard passing game and third straight game with no interceptions to help lead the Bears to a 31-23 come-from-behind win over South Dakota. Shelley accounted for four touchdowns, two passing and two rushing. He completed 19 of 29 passes for a season-high 281 yards and ran for a career-high 62 yards on 17 carries. Shelley had touchdown runs of 26 and 12 yards.

