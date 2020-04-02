Salukis' Harvey eager to get back on the court

CARBONDALE — Two weeks ago, SIU guard Ben Harvey was in a pretty good situation.
The redshirt sophomore had touched base with his two teachers who were planning virtual classrooms because of the coronavirus and kept up with his other three online courses. In Jonesboro, Arkansas, he could still go out to a restaurant, and had access to a private gym and weight training facility, where he could continue training for the upcoming season.
After sitting out the 2019-20 campaign, no one on the Saluki roster is more eager to get out on the court than Harvey.
"I didn't think that much about sitting out because I knew what I wanted to do, because I knew I would go through any obstacle I had to," said Harvey, who transferred to SIU after playing his freshman season at Eastern Illinois. "It kind of caught me off-guard, but I had a great supporting cast to help me through it. It was tough knowing I could have been out there helping my team.
"You know you're not going to play during the offseason, but it really hits you the first game."
Harvey, 20, could help the Salukis in several areas next season. The 6-foot-5, 205-pound combo guard was one of SIU's best shooters in practice, and won more than his share of drills for the scout team. The Jonesboro native averaged 10.2 points per game for a 14-18 Eastern Illinois club in 2018-19, third-best on the team. He scored 10 or more points 19 times and put up 29 against Southeast Missouri State.
Harvey shot 45.9% from the field and 38.9% from the 3-point line, sinking 35 of 90. His 35 3-pointers would have ranked third-best on last season's SIU squad. Harvey made 55 of 73 free throws (75.3%) and could be instant offense for the worst-scoring club in the Missouri Valley Conference. SIU (16-16) averaged 62.6 points per game last season, nearly four points per game less than the next-worst offensive club, Illinois State (66.1 points per game).
"It's tough to sit out, especially when you had a really good freshman year, and you watch your guys that you see every day go out there, and there's nothing you can do about it for this year," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "That's a tough experience for a lot of kids. Ben had great workouts. He had great practices. He made our team a lot better because of what he did in practice, and what he was able to do on the scout team. I know he's excited about this upcoming year, and he should be."
Harvey worked on several aspects of his game during his year off, he said, from coming off ball-screens and firing to setting up teammates off the bounce. He played some 4-man at Eastern Illinois, which ran a four-guard offense, and has some experience at the point from his prep school season at Link Year Prep School in Branson, Missouri. Like most of Mullins' recruits, he's a proven winner. Harvey was the second-leading scorer for an undefeated Jonesboro High School team that won the Class 6A state championship with a 32-0 record in 2017.
"Overall, I think, to be completely honest, I think I improved my overall game," Harvey said. "But if we're talking specifics, my ballhandling. We really got my handles right, and coming off ball-screens and making the right reads. Just being more of a floor general, being able to see what positions are going to be open off which reads."
After Eastern won only 14 games, Harvey is eager to lead SIU not only to a winning record in 2020-21, but its first postseason berth since 2008. Two starters return for the Salukis, sophomore guards Lance Jones and Marcus Domask. A third-year sophomore, Harvey is currently the second-oldest player on the squad, tied with third-year sophomore forward Sekou Dembele and behind walk-on forward Will Keller, who is SIU's only senior for next season as of today. The Salukis have six scholarships open.
Especially now, when no one knows when they may get back on the court with their teammates, Harvey is even more appreciative for his chance to try to win games in a Saluki uniform this winter.
"Sitting out this year, it just made me grateful for the game of basketball and it made me realize that I really love the game," Harvey said. "I just look forward to being out there with my teammates, creating a bond that we have off the court and bringing it onto the court, and fighting for championships. And bringing one back for SIU."
