Salukis' Harvey eager to get back on the court

CARBONDALE — Two weeks ago, SIU guard Ben Harvey was in a pretty good situation.

The redshirt sophomore had touched base with his two teachers who were planning virtual classrooms because of the coronavirus and kept up with his other three online courses. In Jonesboro, Arkansas, he could still go out to a restaurant, and had access to a private gym and weight training facility, where he could continue training for the upcoming season.

After sitting out the 2019-20 campaign, no one on the Saluki roster is more eager to get out on the court than Harvey.

"I didn't think that much about sitting out because I knew what I wanted to do, because I knew I would go through any obstacle I had to," said Harvey, who transferred to SIU after playing his freshman season at Eastern Illinois. "It kind of caught me off-guard, but I had a great supporting cast to help me through it. It was tough knowing I could have been out there helping my team.

"You know you're not going to play during the offseason, but it really hits you the first game."