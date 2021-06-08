Salukis have uphill battle at NCAA outdoor track and field championship

CARBONDALE — It only takes one throw to win the national championship in the field events, but SIU's trio at the NCAA outdoor track and field meet in Oregon face an uphill climb.

Senior Shauniece O'Neal is seeded 12th in the women's hammer throw, which begins Thursday in Eugene, and she's the highest-seeded Saluki this week. Senior Ricky Hurley has the 20th-best throw in the field of 24 in the men's hammer that begins Wednesday, and A'Veun Moore-Jones has the 21st seed in the women's shot put. SIU hasn't had an outdoor national champion since Olympian Deanna Price won the women's hammer in 2016, and a Saluki male hasn't won an outdoor national title since Darrin Plab won the high jump in 1992.

O'Neal reached the national meet for the third time in her career after taking fifth at the West Preliminary in College Station, Texas, with a throw of 213 feet, 5 inches (65.04 meters). The Florissant, Missouri native hasn't finished worse than fifth in the seven meets she's competed in this year. She became the first Saluki since 2017 to earn first team All-American honors after placing seventh in the weight throw at the NCAA indoor national championship.