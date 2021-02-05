Salukis headed to Virgin Islands for 2021 Paradise Jam

CARBONDALE — SIU's men's basketball team is headed to the 2021 Paradise Jam in the Virgin Islands this November.

Tournament officials unveiled the field for the event, which was moved to Washington, D.C. last fall because of the coronavirus. The Salukis will join Missouri Valley Conference rival Bradley, Brown (Ivy League), Colorado (Pac-12), Colorado State (Mountain West), Creighton (Big East), Duquesne (Atlantic 10) and Northeastern (Colonial) at the University of the Virgin Islands Sports and Fitness Center from Nov. 19-22.

"We're so excited to return to the islands in 2021 after having to host the event away from the territory in 2020 for the second time in four years," Paradise Jam executive director Nels Hawkinson said in a news release. "The hurricanes in 2017 and COVID-19 last year have presented us a ton of challenges, but the U.S.V.I. is where this tournament belongs and we can't wait to be back home with a men's field as strong as this one."

Colorado (2017) and Creighton (2016) have each played in the Paradise Jam once before, and both were crowned champions. Bradley, Brown, Colorado State, Duquesne, Northeastern, and Southern Illinois are making their debuts in the islands. It will be SIU's first multi-team event (MTE) off the continental United States since competing in the Diamond Head Classic in Hawaii in 2011.