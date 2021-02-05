Salukis headed to Virgin Islands for 2021 Paradise Jam

CARBONDALE — SIU's men's basketball team is headed to the 2021 Paradise Jam in the Virgin Islands this November.
Tournament officials unveiled the field for the event, which was moved to Washington, D.C. last fall because of the coronavirus. The Salukis will join Missouri Valley Conference rival Bradley, Brown (Ivy League), Colorado (Pac-12), Colorado State (Mountain West), Creighton (Big East), Duquesne (Atlantic 10) and Northeastern (Colonial) at the University of the Virgin Islands Sports and Fitness Center from Nov. 19-22.
"We're so excited to return to the islands in 2021 after having to host the event away from the territory in 2020 for the second time in four years," Paradise Jam executive director Nels Hawkinson said in a news release. "The hurricanes in 2017 and COVID-19 last year have presented us a ton of challenges, but the U.S.V.I. is where this tournament belongs and we can't wait to be back home with a men's field as strong as this one."
Colorado (2017) and Creighton (2016) have each played in the Paradise Jam once before, and both were crowned champions. Bradley, Brown, Colorado State, Duquesne, Northeastern, and Southern Illinois are making their debuts in the islands. It will be SIU's first multi-team event (MTE) off the continental United States since competing in the Diamond Head Classic in Hawaii in 2011.
All games will broadcast live on ESPN3 or ESPN+. The tournament gives teams a guaranteed three games in an eight-team bracket format. The bracket and schedule will be announced at a later date, as well as the women's tournament field.
"We're looking forward to welcoming a competitive group of men's teams to St. Thomas next fall," said tournament director Jennifer Ashby. "This was a difficult year, deciding to relocate the 2020 tournament, but ultimately it was the safe and responsible decision for everyone. We couldn't have done it without the support of the U.S.V.I. community and especially the Department of Tourism. Now, we're excited to return to the territory and bring Paradise Jam back to the U.S. Virgin Islands."
Bradley and Southern Illinois received approval from the MVC, as well as the NCAA, to play in the same event despite being conference opponents. They will be placed on opposite sides of the bracket.
Fan packages will be sold, giving fans the opportunity to come to the islands and cheer their team on. More information on fan travel will come later this year. For updates on the tournament, visit paradisejam.com and check out the Paradise Jam on social media.