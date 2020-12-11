Salukis hold off Murray State 70-66

Forward K.J. Williams scored eight points in the first half to lead Murray State, which battled some foul trouble but still made 12 of 27 from the field (44.4%). The Racers sank 6 of 12 3s, but were outraced 15-5 in points in transition. SIU also outscored Murray State with 14 points off its 11 turnovers. The Racers scored four points off the Salukis' 10 turnovers.

Things couldn't have started better for SIU, as the Salukis turned one 3-pointer into two with a near turnover. D'Avanzo made a desperation 3 from the top of the key with the shot clock going down on the Salukis' opening possession, and when Harvey picked up a turnover from the Racers SIU raced to the other end. Harvey tried to find Marcus Domask on a 3-on-1 break, but Domask didn't go all the way to the basket. Harvey's pass missed him, but went right to Jones, who was waiting in the far right corner, and buried another triple for a 6-0 lead.

SIU led 12-2 to start the game, but couldn't hold the momentum. Whitley hit back-to-back 3s, the second off a fast-break pass from Justice Hall, to tie it up at 21 inside the 8-minute mark.

It was a tough start for both teams' stars. Domask, the Missouri Valley Conference Freshman and Newcomer of the Year last season, made 2 of 6 from the field and scored four points in the opening 20 minutes. Domask grabbed two rebounds to help SIU win the war off the glass, 14-12. Murray State's Tevin Brown struggled to find any rhythm and missed four of his five shots. Brown, the Racers' leading scorer at 16 points per game, scored just three in the first half. He did grab four rebounds and had one steal.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.