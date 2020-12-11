CARBONDALE — Marcus Domask's two free throws put SIU up five in the final seconds, and Anthony D'Avanzo's last one at the stripe helped the Salukis hold off Murray State 70-66 Friday night at the Banterra Center.
SIU (3-0) trailed 60-58 after an incredible baseline tip-in by Brion Whitley, but tied the game off Domask's jumper in the lane and took the lead off Trent Brown's transition 3-pointer. Murray State (3-2) briefly grabbed the lead back off two free throws from Chico Carter Jr., but were only able to score two more points the final three minutes and fell for the second time this season on the road.
SIU book-ended its best first half of the season, sinking two 3-pointers to start the game and closing it out with one even more impressive. D'Avanzo started the game with a desperation 3-pointer from the top of the key as the shot clock wound down, and Lance Jones turned a near-turnover into another triple for a 6-0 lead. Jones' step-back 3 right before the end of the half over Justice Hill gave the Salukis a 40-32 lead at the break.
D'Avanzo scored 10 first-half points and Ben Harvey added nine to lead the Salukis to a 40-32 halftime lead. Jones and D'Avanzo were two of five SIU players to hit at least one triple in the opening half. Trent Brown, Dalton Banks and Steven Verplancken Jr. added 3s, as the Salukis sank 7 of 12 from deep and led by as much as 10 points.
Forward K.J. Williams scored eight points in the first half to lead Murray State, which battled some foul trouble but still made 12 of 27 from the field (44.4%). The Racers sank 6 of 12 3s, but were outraced 15-5 in points in transition. SIU also outscored Murray State with 14 points off its 11 turnovers. The Racers scored four points off the Salukis' 10 turnovers.
Things couldn't have started better for SIU, as the Salukis turned one 3-pointer into two with a near turnover. D'Avanzo made a desperation 3 from the top of the key with the shot clock going down on the Salukis' opening possession, and when Harvey picked up a turnover from the Racers SIU raced to the other end. Harvey tried to find Marcus Domask on a 3-on-1 break, but Domask didn't go all the way to the basket. Harvey's pass missed him, but went right to Jones, who was waiting in the far right corner, and buried another triple for a 6-0 lead.
SIU led 12-2 to start the game, but couldn't hold the momentum. Whitley hit back-to-back 3s, the second off a fast-break pass from Justice Hall, to tie it up at 21 inside the 8-minute mark.
It was a tough start for both teams' stars. Domask, the Missouri Valley Conference Freshman and Newcomer of the Year last season, made 2 of 6 from the field and scored four points in the opening 20 minutes. Domask grabbed two rebounds to help SIU win the war off the glass, 14-12. Murray State's Tevin Brown struggled to find any rhythm and missed four of his five shots. Brown, the Racers' leading scorer at 16 points per game, scored just three in the first half. He did grab four rebounds and had one steal.
