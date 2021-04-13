Salukis hosting MVC women's swimming and diving championship

CARBONDALE — SIU's women's swimming and diving team will get home-pool advantage for the first time since 2016 this week, as the Missouri Valley Conference championship returns to the Shea Natatorium inside the SIU Rec Center.

The three-day event, which begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. with the 500-meter freestyle prelims, is not open to the public. Fans can watch a live stream of the event at mvc-sports.com/feature/SWIM21 and follow live results at that same website. Missouri State, which was picked to win the championship for the fifth straight time, received all eight first-place votes in the pre-championship poll. SIU was second, followed by Indiana State and Illinois State.

The Salukis have won the Valley title nine times, most recently in 2016, the last time they hosted. The captured the league crown five straight years under former coach Rick Walker, from 1997-2001, and have been the runner-up 11 times. SIU has never finished lower than third and won every dual meet and tri-meet it competed in this season, except when it swam against the Lady Bears. MSU defeated the Salukis 195-153 on March 6.