Salukis hosting MVC women's swimming and diving championship

CARBONDALE — SIU's women's swimming and diving team will get home-pool advantage for the first time since 2016 this week, as the Missouri Valley Conference championship returns to the Shea Natatorium inside the SIU Rec Center.
The three-day event, which begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. with the 500-meter freestyle prelims, is not open to the public. Fans can watch a live stream of the event at mvc-sports.com/feature/SWIM21 and follow live results at that same website. Missouri State, which was picked to win the championship for the fifth straight time, received all eight first-place votes in the pre-championship poll. SIU was second, followed by Indiana State and Illinois State.
The Salukis have won the Valley title nine times, most recently in 2016, the last time they hosted. The captured the league crown five straight years under former coach Rick Walker, from 1997-2001, and have been the runner-up 11 times. SIU has never finished lower than third and won every dual meet and tri-meet it competed in this season, except when it swam against the Lady Bears. MSU defeated the Salukis 195-153 on March 6.
SIU returns four all-conference swimmers from 2020, first teamers Sierra Forbord and Lucia Romero Endolz and second teamers Eden Girloanta and Deven Speed. Forbord has the second-fastest time in the conference in three different events, the 50 free (23.27 seconds), the 100 free (50.12 seconds) and the 200 free (1:48.96). MSU's Anna Miller has the fastest times in the 50 and 100 free, while the Lady Bears' Liberty Howell has the fastest time in the 200 free going into the championship.
Romero, the 2020 MVC Freshman of the Year, has the top time in the 50 backstroke (25.66) and the second-fastest 100 back (55.36) behind Howell's time of 55.12 seconds. Freshman Mima Zaborska ranks first in the Valley in the 100 breakstroke and second in the 200 breaststroke. She has already broken three school records.
The Salukis also have the best time of anyone in the conference in the 400 medley relay, 3:39.61.