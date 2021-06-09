Salukis' Hurley breaks MVC record again, but finishes 17th at NCAA championship

CARBONDALE — SIU's Ricky Hurley extended his Missouri Valley Conference record in the men's hammer throw Wednesday, but finished 17th at the NCAA outdoor track and field championship.

Hurley threw the hammer a personal-best distance of 68.82 meters on his first attempt at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. He was fifth after the first rotation but fell to seventh after the first flight. Hurley lost his balance on his second attempt and fouled. His third attempt went 66.62 meters. Florida's Thomas Mardal won the national championship with a personal-best toss of 76.74 meters on his second attempt. It was the sixth-best performance in NCAA outdoor championship history.

Hurley's performance, which earned him honorable mention All-American status, capped an outdoor season that saw the senior win his third straight hammer throw title and break SIU's school record. Hurley and SIU throws coach J.C. Lambert, a former Saluki, are the only athletes in school history to win three straight hammer throw titles. Hurley also won the MVC hammer throw title in 2018 and the league discus championship. He was an honorable mention All-American in his only other appearance at the outdoor national championship after finishing 20th in the hammer.