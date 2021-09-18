Salukis in control at the half, lead Dayton 38-0

CARBONDALE — Anthony Knighton tied James Phillips' school record for sacks and blocked a field goal attempt to keep the shutout alive Saturday night for SIU's football team.

Knighton, a senior defensive end, wrapped up Dayton quarterback Jack Cook for an 8-yard loss late in the first half and blocked Flyer kicker Sam Webster's 38-yard field goal attempt. Dayton, which competes in the non-athletic scholarship Pioneer Football League, had only 89 total yards in the opening half and will enter the second half in danger of snapping its FCS-record shutout streak. The Flyers trail the No. 8/9 Salukis 38-0 at the break and haven't been shut out since losing 9-0 to Marshall on Oct. 16, 1976, a mark of 488 straight games.

Quarterback Nic Baker threw for two touchdowns and the Salukis rushed for three more to take a commanding lead in their home opener. Baker completed 13 of 18 passes for 160 yards for two touchdowns, one to Landon Lenoir and one to Jerron Rollins. Baker found Lenoir with a 6-yard lob toward the back-left corner of the end zone the 6-fot-1, 192-pound senior went up and won. After a 37-yard Lenoir run in the final minute of the half, Baker found the 6-2 Rollins with another jump ball-type of toss in the middle of the end zone for the score.

Javon Williams Jr. broke off a 73-yard touchdown run with 3:59 to go in the first quarter for his 29th career rushing touchdown as a Saluki. Williams came within two of Muhammad Abdulqaadir for fourth place in school history. Justin Strong took an inside handoff from the 12, cut inside, and almost walked into the end zone for another score. Rollins actually scored first on the ground, breaking a tackle on an inside run and beating the Flyers' defense around the right end for a 29-yard touchdown.

Kicker Nico Gualdoni hit a 25-yard field goal on SIU's opening drive and added five extra-point attempts. The Salukis racked up 438 total yards on 43 plays, an average of more than 10 yards a play. SIU rushed for 278 yards on 25 carries and threw for 160 yards.

Kevin Glajchen had a sack, and Clayton Bush had a pass breakup for the defense. Cornerback David Miller, a transfer from Navy who started in place of the injured All-American, James Ceasar, who missed the game with a right shoulder injury, had a team-high seven tackles in the first half.

Safety Joe Bubonics had eight tackles for Dayton, and fellow safety Brandon Easterling had seven.

SIU will receive the second-half kickoff.

