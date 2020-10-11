Salukis in the NFL: Atlanta Falcons sit 0-5 for first time since 1997

ATLANTA — Teddy Bridgewater threw for 313 yards and two touchdowns, Juston Burris made a huge interception in the end zone and Carolina held on for a 23-16 victory over winless Atlanta, perhaps finishing off the coaching career of Atlanta's Dan Quinn.
The Falcons dropped to 0-5 for the first time since 1997, turning up the heat even more on their embattled coach.
Carolina (3-2) built a 20-7 halftime lead behind Bridgewater's touchdown passes of 57 yards to D.J. Moore and 3 yards to Mike Davis, drawing boos that could be heard even from a sparse, socially distanced crowd of 6,656 at 75,000-seat Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Former Saluki defensive back Jeremy Chinn started at linebacker and had nine tackles, six of them solos. Chinn also broke up one pass.
Chinn, a rookie that was selected with the last pick of the second round of the draft, now has a team-best 35 tackles in his first four games. Chinn's 35 tackles rank 13th in the NFL, heading into the Sunday night game between Minnesota and Seattle.
Atlanta, which this season became the first team in NFL history to squander fourth-quarter leads of at least 15 points in consecutive games, tried to turn the script in the second half. Younghoe Koo booted two field goals and the Falcons drove into position for a tying score in the fourth quarter.
But, on third-and-4 from the Panthers 5, Matt Ryan badly underthrew a pass to Russell Gage in the back of the end zone, allowing Burris to make the interception with 8:49 remaining.
With the Falcons clearly deflated, Carolina drove nearly the length of the field — taking 7:39 off the clock — to set up Joey Slye's third field goal of the game, a 22-yarder with 1:10 remaining.
• Cowboys 37, Giants 34: In Arlington, Texas, Dak Prescott sustained a gruesome ankle injury not long after his first career touchdown catch before backup Andy Dalton led a drive to a field goal on the final play, and the Dallas Cowboys beat the winless New York Giants on Sunday.
Michael Gallup made two spectacular sideline catches on throws from Dalton, the second a 38-yarder to the New York 16. The Cowboys ran the clock down to 3 seconds, and Greg Zuerlein had his second game-ending kick of the season, from 34 yards.
Cornerback Madre Harper, a former Saluki, did not start for the Giants but played. He did not record a tackle.
Prescott was going down in the arms of defensive back Logan Ryan at the end of a 9-yard run in the third quarter when the Dallas quarterback's lower right leg got caught under Ryan and appeared to snap.
Prescott reached for the leg as he writhed in pain, and TV images showed his right foot bent at an awkward angle away from his leg. He was fighting back tears as he was carted off with a cast on the leg. Most of Prescott's teammates rushed to greet him, as did several New York players, including Ryan.
The team said Prescott had a fracture dislocation of the right ankle and was taken to a hospital, where surgery was planned later in the day.
Dalton was Cincinnati's starter for nine seasons before the Bengals drafted Joe Burrow No. 1 overall last spring and Dalton signed a one-year deal to be Prescott's backup. Dalton and rookie center Tyler Biadasz fumbled an exchange on Dalton's first full series, setting up Devonta Freeman's 4-yard scoring run and offensive tackle Andrew Thomas' 2-point conversion catch for a 34-31 lead for the Giants (0-5).
After Dallas got even and forced a New York punt, Gallup made a toe-dragging 19-yard catch. Then Gallup made an over-the-shoulder grab with Dion Lewis running stride for stride. Both catches held up on review.
The Cowboys (2-3), who trailed by two touchdowns in the second quarter for their fourth straight game with a double-digit deficit, extended their lead when Ezekiel Elliott ran in from 12 yards out to make it 31-23 three plays after Prescott's injury. Elliott had 91 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
• Titans, Bills still scheduled for Tuesday: The NFL has juggled its regular-season schedule due to coronavirus outbreaks with the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots.
Nine teams are being affected, some over a period of weeks through Nov. 22: New England, Tennessee, Denver, Buffalo, Kansas City, Miami, the Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets and Jacksonville.
Denver's game at New England, originally scheduled for Sunday and then moved to Monday night when the Patriots had more positive COVID-19 tests, now will be played next Sunday afternoon.
Kansas City's game at Buffalo, which was supposed to be played Thursday night, has been moved back to Monday, Oct. 19.
Tuesday night's game with the Bills at the Titans, which originally was to be played Sunday, remains on schedule despite another positive test result in Tennessee.
