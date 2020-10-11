Salukis in the NFL: Atlanta Falcons sit 0-5 for first time since 1997

ATLANTA — Teddy Bridgewater threw for 313 yards and two touchdowns, Juston Burris made a huge interception in the end zone and Carolina held on for a 23-16 victory over winless Atlanta, perhaps finishing off the coaching career of Atlanta's Dan Quinn.

The Falcons dropped to 0-5 for the first time since 1997, turning up the heat even more on their embattled coach.

Carolina (3-2) built a 20-7 halftime lead behind Bridgewater's touchdown passes of 57 yards to D.J. Moore and 3 yards to Mike Davis, drawing boos that could be heard even from a sparse, socially distanced crowd of 6,656 at 75,000-seat Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Former Saluki defensive back Jeremy Chinn started at linebacker and had nine tackles, six of them solos. Chinn also broke up one pass.

Chinn, a rookie that was selected with the last pick of the second round of the draft, now has a team-best 35 tackles in his first four games. Chinn's 35 tackles rank 13th in the NFL, heading into the Sunday night game between Minnesota and Seattle.

Atlanta, which this season became the first team in NFL history to squander fourth-quarter leads of at least 15 points in consecutive games, tried to turn the script in the second half. Younghoe Koo booted two field goals and the Falcons drove into position for a tying score in the fourth quarter.