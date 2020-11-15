Salukis in the NFL: Chinn grabs 3 tackles, but Panthers fall 46-23

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tom Brady threw for 341 yards and was involved in four touchdowns, Ronald Jones had a franchise-record 98-yard touchdown run, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers bounced back from a dreadful defeat with a resounding 46-23 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Coming off the most lopsided loss of his illustrious career — a 38-3 defeat to the Saints — Brady threw touchdown passes to Cameron Brate, Mike Evans and Rob Gronkowski, then ran for another score in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

Jones' run in the third quarter broke open a tight game. Former Saluki Jeremy Chinn, who started at safety, was the last Panther to try to trip Jones up on that run. Chinn had three tackles in his return from a knee injury that kept him out of last week. Jones raced up the middle behind left guard, shook off safety Tre Boston and was gone. He finished with a career-high 181 yards and became the fourth NFL player with a TD run of 98 yards or longer, joining Tony Dorsett, Derrick Henry and Ahman Green.

Chris Godwin had 92 yards receiving for the Buccaneers (7-3), who swept the season series and handed the Panthers (3-7) their fifth straight loss.