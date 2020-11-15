Salukis in the NFL: Chinn grabs 3 tackles, but Panthers fall 46-23

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tom Brady threw for 341 yards and was involved in four touchdowns, Ronald Jones had a franchise-record 98-yard touchdown run, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers bounced back from a dreadful defeat with a resounding 46-23 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
Coming off the most lopsided loss of his illustrious career — a 38-3 defeat to the Saints — Brady threw touchdown passes to Cameron Brate, Mike Evans and Rob Gronkowski, then ran for another score in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Jones' run in the third quarter broke open a tight game. Former Saluki Jeremy Chinn, who started at safety, was the last Panther to try to trip Jones up on that run. Chinn had three tackles in his return from a knee injury that kept him out of last week. Jones raced up the middle behind left guard, shook off safety Tre Boston and was gone. He finished with a career-high 181 yards and became the fourth NFL player with a TD run of 98 yards or longer, joining Tony Dorsett, Derrick Henry and Ahman Green.
Chris Godwin had 92 yards receiving for the Buccaneers (7-3), who swept the season series and handed the Panthers (3-7) their fifth straight loss.
• Giants 27, Eagles 17: In East Rutherford, New Jersey, Daniel Jones threw for 244 yards and ran for a touchdown, and Wayne Gallman Jr. had two TD runs.
The Giants improved to 3-7 under first-year coach Joe Judge with their second straight win, snapping an eight-game losing streak against Philly. The Eagles (3-5-1) still lead the NFL's worst division, the NFC East. Dallas and Washington are each 2-7.
Craig James, a former Saluki who is a cornerback for the Eagles, did not play because of injury. Another former Saluki, cornerback Madre Harper, had one tackle for the Giants.
Carson Wentz and the rest of Philadelphia's offense were out of sync following a bye. They were 0 for 9 on third downs. Boston Scott had a 56-yard TD run early in the third quarter but the Eagles couldn't get closer.
Jones ran untouched 34 yards for a score to cap a well-executed 85-yard drive to start the game, and the Giants led the entire game. It was similar to Jones' 80-yard run against Philadelphia in a 22-21 loss on Oct. 22 except he didn't stumble at the 8 this time.
Jones finished with 64 yards rushing and the Giants had 151 on the ground.
• Rams 23, Seahawks 16: Strong safety Ryan Neal, a former Saluki, played for the Seahawks but did not register a tackle.
The Rams improved to 6-3 on the season, while the Seahawks fell to 6-3.
