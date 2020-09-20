Salukis in the NFL: Chinn has 6 stops in loss, Titans win

Tom Brady got his first win with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, throwing for 217 yards, one touchdown and an interception in a 31-17 victory over the Carolina Panthers.
With another recent acquisition, Leonard Fournette, rushing for 103 yards and two TDs, Brady rebounded from a less-than-stellar debut for his new team to avoid starting a season with consecutive losses for the first time in a 21-year career. The six-time Super Bowl champion also bounced back in Week 2 after dropping openers with the New England Patriots in 2003, 2014 and 2017.
Former Saluki Jeremy Chinn started at safety and had six tackles for the Panthers (0-2) in the loss.
Brady tossed a 23-yard TD pass to Mike Evans in the first quarter. Fournette scored on runs of 1 and 46 yards, the latter coming after Carolina rallied from a 21-0 halftime deficit to pull within 24-17 on a pair of TD runs by Christian McCaffrey and Joey Slye's 23-yard field goal with 1:57 remaining.
Brady completed 23 of 35 passes, and Evans finished with seven receptions for 104 yards. Fournette averaged 8.6 yards per carry on 12 rushing attempts.
Teddy Bridgewater was 33 of 42 for 367 yards and two interceptions for the Panthers, who had four turnovers.
McCaffrey, who spent most of the fourth quarter on the sideline with an apparent ankle injury, scored on runs of 1 and 7 yards and finished with 58 yards rushing and 29 receiving on four catches.
DJ Moore had eight catches for 120 yards and Robby Anderson had nine receptions for 109 yards for Carolina.
Brady threw for 239 yards and two TDs during the previous week's 34-23 season-opening loss at New Orleans. He also hurt the Bucs with a pair of interceptions, including one that was returned for a touchdown and drew criticism from coach Bruce Arians.
Carolina is next at the Los Angeles Chargers. Tampa Bay travels to Denver next Sunday.
Tennessee 33, Jacksonville 30: Stephen Gostkowski kicked a 49-yard field goal with 1:36 left, and the Tennessee Titans remained undefeated after holding off the Jacksonville Jaguars 33-30 Sunday.
"He came up huge for us there at the end, that was no chip shot," Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill said of Gostkowski, who struggled in the opener. "It was a tough kick in a crucial point in the game and had nothing but confidence he was going to bang it through, and that's exactly what he did."
Jeffery Simmons batted a pass by Gardner Minshew, and Harold Landry III grabbed the ball out of the air with 47 seconds left to seal the victory.
It was the Titans' first 2-0 start since 2008, the most recent season this franchise won the AFC South. They also won their seventh straight against divisional rival Jacksonville in Nashville after nearly blowing a 24-10 halftime lead.
"Excited to be 2-0 for the first time here in Tennessee," third-year Titans coach Mike Vrabel said.
Tannehill threw for 239 yards and four touchdowns. Former Saluki tight end MyCole Pruitt didn't catch a pass, but helped the Titans accumulate 123 yards on 34 carries. Derrick Henry rushed for 84 of them on 25 carries.
The Titans sacked Minshew twice and picked him off twice.
Minshew finished with 339 yards passing and three TDs, his final two coming in the fourth quarter as he tried to rally the Jaguars (1-1). His final TD pass, a 14-yarder to Chris Thompson, tied it up at 30 with 7:25 left as the Jaguars tried to snap their Music City skid.
The Jaguars outgained Tennessee 480-354. Jacksonville is next at home against Miami. Tennessee plays at Minnesota next Sunday at noon.
L.A. Rams 37, Philadelphia 19: Jared Goff completed his first 13 attempts and threw three touchdown passes, all to tight end Tyler Higbee, to lead the Rams past the Eagles in Philadelphia.
Goff finished 20 of 27 for 267 yards to help the Rams move to 2-0. Higbee's 28-yard touchdown reception with 10:53 left, his third of the game, put the Rams up 30-19. The extra point pushed the lead to 12. Higbee caught only five passes for 54 yards, but three of them went for scores.
Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz, a former North Dakota State Bison, wasn't sacked but threw two interceptions. Miles Sanders' fumble on the third play of the game led to a short Rams scoring drive, and Los Angeles went off from there. They led 21-3 early in the second quarter.
Former SIU cornerback Craig James did not play in the game for the Eagles (0-2), who fell to 0-2 for the first time in five years.
"We're not panicking. The sky is not falling," Wentz said. "We have the potential with the pieces we have on this offense to be elite, to be great and we're excited to come out (next week) and start showing it."
