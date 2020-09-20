Salukis in the NFL: Chinn has 6 stops in loss, Titans win

DJ Moore had eight catches for 120 yards and Robby Anderson had nine receptions for 109 yards for Carolina.

Brady threw for 239 yards and two TDs during the previous week's 34-23 season-opening loss at New Orleans. He also hurt the Bucs with a pair of interceptions, including one that was returned for a touchdown and drew criticism from coach Bruce Arians.

Carolina is next at the Los Angeles Chargers. Tampa Bay travels to Denver next Sunday.

Tennessee 33, Jacksonville 30: Stephen Gostkowski kicked a 49-yard field goal with 1:36 left, and the Tennessee Titans remained undefeated after holding off the Jacksonville Jaguars 33-30 Sunday.

"He came up huge for us there at the end, that was no chip shot," Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill said of Gostkowski, who struggled in the opener. "It was a tough kick in a crucial point in the game and had nothing but confidence he was going to bang it through, and that's exactly what he did."

Jeffery Simmons batted a pass by Gardner Minshew, and Harold Landry III grabbed the ball out of the air with 47 seconds left to seal the victory.