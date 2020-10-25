Salukis in the NFL: Chinn has 8 stops in Panthers' loss to Saints

Bridgewater was 23 of 28 for 254 yards and two touchdowns, including a 74-yarder to DJ Moore, who also had a 7-yard catch-and run around the right end for a score.

• Steelers 27, Titans 24: In Nashville, Ben Roethlisberger threw two touchdown passes to Diontae Johnson, and the Pittsburgh Steelers remained perfect by holding off Tennessee in a game originally postponed when the Titans came down with the NFL's first COVID-19 outbreak of the season.

In a matchup of the AFC's two remaining undefeated teams, the Titans (5-1) rallied from 17 down. They failed to complete the comeback when Stephen Gostkowski, who made a 51-yarder earlier, missed from 45 yards wide right with 14 seconds left. That sent the Steelers running around the field in celebration and the Titans stunned.

The Steelers improved to 6-0 for their best start since 1978, when Pittsburgh won its first seven on the way to the Super Bowl. This was just the fifth time undefeated teams had met in Week 7 or later, and the winner of the previous four all made the Super Bowl.

Benny Snell Jr. added a 1-yard touchdown run and Ray-Ray McCloud set up a touchdown with a 57-yard punt return.