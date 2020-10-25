Salukis in the NFL: Chinn has 8 stops in Panthers' loss to Saints

NEW ORLEANS — Drew Brees passed for 287 yards and two touchdowns without two top receivers and rushed for another score to lead New Orleans past Carolina, 27-24, on Sunday.
The Panthers had driven across midfield in the final minutes when Marcus Davenport's sack of Teddy Bridgewater led coach Matt Rhule to send out kicker Joey Slye for a 65-yard field goal on fourth-and-19. The kick fell just short of the crossbar, and the Saints (4-2) ran out the final 1:55 to send the Panthers (3-4) to their second straight loss.
Former Saluki Jeremy Chinn started at strongside linebacker and had eight stops, including four solos. Chinn, a former defensive back at SIU, also broke up a pass.
Brees completed 29 of 36 passes to eight targets despite not having receivers Michael Thomas (hamstring) and Emmanuel Sanders (COVID-19) in the lineup. His decision-making and accuracy also helped New Orleans convert 12 of 14 third downs. On their only two third-down failures, Wil Lutz came through with field goals of 41 and 43 yards.
Brees' touchdown passes went for 4 yards to Jared Cook and 4 yards to Deonte Harris 2 seconds before halftime.
Alvin Kamara gained 148 yards from scrimmage, with 83 coming on 14 rushes. That was just enough to overcome a strong showing by Bridgewater in his first game against the Saints since serving as Brees' backup in New Orleans the past two seasons.
Bridgewater was 23 of 28 for 254 yards and two touchdowns, including a 74-yarder to DJ Moore, who also had a 7-yard catch-and run around the right end for a score.
• Steelers 27, Titans 24: In Nashville, Ben Roethlisberger threw two touchdown passes to Diontae Johnson, and the Pittsburgh Steelers remained perfect by holding off Tennessee in a game originally postponed when the Titans came down with the NFL's first COVID-19 outbreak of the season.
In a matchup of the AFC's two remaining undefeated teams, the Titans (5-1) rallied from 17 down. They failed to complete the comeback when Stephen Gostkowski, who made a 51-yarder earlier, missed from 45 yards wide right with 14 seconds left. That sent the Steelers running around the field in celebration and the Titans stunned.
The Steelers improved to 6-0 for their best start since 1978, when Pittsburgh won its first seven on the way to the Super Bowl. This was just the fifth time undefeated teams had met in Week 7 or later, and the winner of the previous four all made the Super Bowl.
Benny Snell Jr. added a 1-yard touchdown run and Ray-Ray McCloud set up a touchdown with a 57-yard punt return.
Pittsburgh outgained Tennessee 362-292 and held the NFL's second-best scoring offense under 31 points for the first time since the opening week of the season. But the Titans had won four of their first five by rallying in the final two minutes of regulation or overtime, and they scored 17 straight to pull within 27-24. Ryan Tannehill hit A.J. Brown on a short pass that the receiver took to the end zone for a 73-yard TD. Jayon Brown picked off a batted pass, setting up Gostkowski's field goal. Derrick Henry capped a 12-play drive with a 1-yard TD with 10:13 left.
The Titans had their final chance after Amani Hooker intercepted Roethlisberger in the back of the end zone with 2:35 left. It was Roethlisberger's third of the game, which Tennessee turned into only a field goal.
MyCole Pruitt, a former tight end at SIU, recently returned from the COVID-19 reserve list and started for the Titans. He did not catch a pass but helped lead the way for Tennessee's ground game. The Titans rushed for 82 yards on 23 carries and one touchdown. Henry rushed for 75 yards on 20 carries.
Ryan Neal, a former Saluki that plays for Seattle, was expected to be in action with the Seahawks when they took on Arizona Sunday night.
• Eagles 22, Giants 21, Thursday night: In Philadelphia, Carson Wentz threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Boston Scott with 40 seconds remaining and the Philadelphia Eagles overcame an 11-point deficit in the final seven minutes to beat the New York Giants.
Wentz led a depleted offense to 22 fourth-quarter points, only to miss a 2-point conversion at the end in a 30-28 loss to Baltimore on Sunday.
He wouldn't be denied against the Giants.
Daniel Jones shook off a stumble that prevented him from an 88-yard touchdown run and had the Giants leading 21-10 following a 2-yard pass to Sterling Shepard with 6:17 left.
But Wentz rallied an offense missing eight starters. His 3-yard touchdown pass to Greg Ward cut it to 21-16. After the 2-point conversion failed, the Eagles got the ball at their 29 with 2:02 to go. Wentz completed passes of 11 and 30 yards to Richard Rodgers. On third down from the 5, a defensive holding penalty gave the Eagles a first down at the 3. But three-time All-Pro center Jason Kelce was called for a facemask penalty that pushed it back to the 18.
No big deal.
Wentz threw a perfect strike to Scott and the backup running back made an excellent catch to give Philadelphia the lead. The 2-point conversion failed, but Jones was sacked by Brandon Graham and fumbled on the ensuing possession.
The Eagles (2-4-1) and Giants (1-6) are right in the mix in the NFC East, led by Dallas (2-4).
Two former Salukis competed Thursday night, cornerback Madre Harper for the Giants and cornerback Craig James for the Eagles. Both had one tackle.
