Salukis in the NFL: Chinn intercepts Foles, but Panthers fall to Bears

Detroit (2-3) made this one look easy, somewhat surprising considering the Lions had lost six straight in which they led by double digits. They've already done it three times this season, collapsing in losses to Chicago, Green Bay and New Orleans.

It probably helped that this one came against hapless Jacksonville (1-5), which has now lost five straight and allowed at least 30 points in each. It's the first time in franchise history the Jaguars have done that, putting the jobs of coach Doug Marrone and defensive coordinator Todd Wash in more jeopardy.

Lions coach Matt Patricia can breathe easy for a week. He had lost 15 of his previous 17 games, raising speculation about his future with the franchise.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former SIU defensive back Jeremy Chinn got his first career interception Sunday for Carolina, but the Panthers fell 23-16 to Chicago.

Chinn, one of the leading tacklers in the NFL entering the game, added five tackles and another pass breakup. Carolina (3-3) ended a three-game winning streak.

Bears quarterback Nick Foles finished with 198 yards passing and a touchdown and David Montgomery added 58 yards on the ground as Chicago (5-1) opened the season 3-0 on the road for the first time since 2006, when they reached the Super Bowl.

Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was under duress most of the game. He was held to a season-low 216 yards passing and was intercepted twice.

Chicago improved to 2-1 with Foles as the starter. The 2018 Super Bowl MVP also rallied the Bears past the Falcons when coach Matt Nagy benched Mitchell Trubisky in Week 3.

• Giants 20, Washington 19: In East Rutherford, New Jersey, Joe Judge and the Giants finally won, and they have rookie Tae Crowder and a risky gamble by Washington coach Ron Rivera for making them relevant again.

Crowder, the last player taken in the NFL draft — Mr. Irrelevant — scooped up a fumble and ran 43 yards for a touchdown with 3:28 to play.

The game wasn't decided until Rivera rolled the dice after a 22-yard touchdown pass from Kyle Allen to Cam Sims with :36 left in regulation to cap a 10-play, 75-yard march.

Instead of playing for overtime, Rivera had Washington (1-5) go for the win with a 2-point conversion in an attempt to get back in the mediocre NFC East race. Allen found no one open, scrambled to his left and had his pass under pressure fall incomplete. It gave the 38-year-old Judge his first win as an NFL coach and allowed the Giants (1-5) to avoid a second 0-6 start since 2013.

Cornerback Madre Harper, a former Saluki, had a tackle on special teams for the Giants. Harper signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as an undrafted free agent and was one of their final cuts before the season. The Raiders signed him to their practice squad. The Giants signed him to their active roster when they took some costly injuries in the secondary.

• Titans 42, Texans 36, OT: In Nashville, Derrick Henry took a direct snap and ran 5 yards for a touchdown 3:30 into overtime and the Titans remained undefeated.

The Titans (5-0) overcame two turnovers, Stephen Gostkowski having a field goal blocked and missing another, and the defense giving up 335 yards passing and four touchdown passes to Deshaun Watson.

Watson's final TD pass put Houston (1-5) up 36-29 with 1:50 left, but a 2-point conversion attempt failed.

Henry, last season's rushing leader, ran for 202 yards in regulation, including a 94-yard TD sprint. In overtime, he took a screen pass 53 yards on the second play. He capped the six-play, 82-yard drive with a wildcat snap for his second TD, finishing with 212 yards rushing and 52 yards receiving.

The Titans have their second-best start in franchise history since winning the first 10 games in 2008. Their win, combined with Pittsburgh's victory over Cleveland, sets up a showdown between the AFC's last two undefeated teams here in a week.

Tight end MyCole Pruitt, a former Saluki, did not play. Pruitt was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Oct. 8.

Former SIU defensive back Ryan Neal, a starter for Seattle last week, was off this week.