Salukis in the NFL: Chinn nabs 8 tackles, forces fumble in Panthers' loss

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Drew Lock threw for 280 yards and a career-high four touchdowns, and Diontae Spencer returned a punt 83 yards for his first career score to lead Denver past Carolina 32-27.
Lock connected on touchdown throws of 49 and 37 yards to rookie KJ Hamler and also threw scoring strikes to Nick Vannett and Tim Patrick to help the Broncos snap a two-game slide. Hamler, the team's second-round draft pick, twice beat veteran cornerback Rasul Douglas for touchdowns.
The Broncos (5-8) sacked Teddy Bridgewater four times, including one by Dre'Mont Jones on Carolina's final possession in which the Panthers turned over the ball on downs. Bridgewater threw for 283 yards for the Panthers (4-9), who have lost seven of their last eight.
Former Saluki Jeremy Chinn started at strongside linebacker and had a team-high eight tackles. Chinn also set up the go-ahead touchdown for the Panthers in the second quarter, sacking Lock for a 9-yard loss and dislodging the football. Defensive end Efe Obada picked it up and returned it 54 yards down to the Broncos' 3-yard line. Mike Davis' 3-yard touchdown run, and the ensuing extra point, put the Panthers up 7-6.
• Cardinals 26, Giants 7: In East Rutherford, New Jersey, Haason Reddick had a franchise-record five sacks and three forced fumbles as the Cardinals spoiled the return of Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and moved back into an NFC playoff spot.
Kyler Murray added a touchdown pass as Arizona (7-6) snapped a three-game skid and ended a four-game winning streak that had moved the Giants (5-8) to the top of the NFC East.
Mike Nugent came off the practice squad and added his first four field goals in more than a year, and Kenyan Drake scored on a 1-yard dive as Arizona won for only the second time in six games.
The Cardinals finished with eight sacks. Reddick broke the team mark of 4 1/2 by Curtis Greer on Dec. 18, 1983 against the Eagles
Murray went 24 of 35 for 244 yards and ran 13 times for 47. DeAndre Hopkins had nine catches for 136 yards.
Former SIU cornerback Madre Harper missed the game. He was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury on Dec. 11, and will miss the rest of the season.
• Titans 31, Jaguars 10: In Jacksonville, Derrick Henry ran for 215 yards and two touchdowns, his best performance in five trips to his hometown area, and the Titans handed the Jaguars a 12th consecutive loss. It was Henry's fourth game with at least 200 yards and two scores, setting an NFL record he previously shared with Hall of Famers Jim Brown, Barry Sanders and LaDainian Tomlinson.
Henry also topped the century mark for the ninth consecutive road game, leaving him one shy of the NFL mark set by Sanders over the 1996 and 1997 seasons.
Enjoying a big performance about 25 miles from his hometown of Yulee was something new for Henry. He hadn't reached triple digits rushing in any of his four previous games in Jacksonville. He managed just 13 yards as a rookie in 2016, followed by outings of 92, 57 and 44 yards in front of friends and family.
He didn't even need a full half to surpass all those outings Sunday against the Jaguars (1-12).
Henry had 170 yards on 17 carries in the first 30 minutes, including a 36-yard touchdown run. He added a 47-yard scamper early in the third as the Titans (9-4) started to pull away. Tight end MyCole Pruitt, a former Saluki, played but did not catch a ball.
Jaguars running back James Robinson, a former Illinois State Redbird, became the first rookie in NFL history to top 1,000 yards in the first 14 weeks of a season. He also became the fourth undrafted rookie in NFL history to reach 1,000 yards rushing, joining Indianapolis' Dominic Rhodes (1,104 in 2001), Denver's Phillip Lindsay (1,037 in 2018) and Tampa Bay's LeGarrette Blount (1,007 in 2010).
• Neal inactive for Seahawks' victory: Former Saluki defensive back Ryan Neal battled a hip injury all week and did not suit up for Seattle in its 40-3 dismantling of the winless New York Jets Sunday. Neal didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday and was listed as inactive before the game.
Neal has 36 tackles this season, two interceptions and a safety for the 9-4 Seahawks. He also has five pass breakups.
