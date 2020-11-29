Salukis in the NFL: Chinn sets NFL record with 2 fumble returns for TDs

MINNEAPOLIS — Former Saluki defensive back Jeremy Chinn set an NFL record Sunday with two defensive touchdowns, but Carolina fell 28-27 at Minnesota after Joey Slye missed a 54-yard field goal attempt with a second left.

Vikings wide receiver Chad Beebe caught a 10-yard touchdown pass with 46 seconds left to tie the game, and the extra point provided the winning margin. It was redemption for Beebe, who muffed a punt and allowed the Panthers to jump out early.

Chinn's two fumble returns for touchdowns set a Panthers record, and an NFL record because they came on consecutive plays. Chinn, who started at strongside linebacker for Carolina, picked up a Kirk Cousins fumble and returned it 17 yards for a score early in the third quarter. After the Panthers kicked off, running back Dalvin Cook ran four yards on Minnesota's first play of their drive, and fumbled. Chinn stripped Cook of the ball and returned it untouched 28 yards for another touchdown, helping the Panthers to a 21-10 lead.

Chinn became the first Panther ever to score two defensive touchdowns in the same game. His defensive touchdowns on consecutive plays from scrimmage set a new NFL record, but Carolina (4-8) couldn't hold the lead.