Salukis in the NFL: Chinn sets NFL record with 2 fumble returns for TDs

MINNEAPOLIS — Former Saluki defensive back Jeremy Chinn set an NFL record Sunday with two defensive touchdowns, but Carolina fell 28-27 at Minnesota after Joey Slye missed a 54-yard field goal attempt with a second left.
Vikings wide receiver Chad Beebe caught a 10-yard touchdown pass with 46 seconds left to tie the game, and the extra point provided the winning margin. It was redemption for Beebe, who muffed a punt and allowed the Panthers to jump out early.
Chinn's two fumble returns for touchdowns set a Panthers record, and an NFL record because they came on consecutive plays. Chinn, who started at strongside linebacker for Carolina, picked up a Kirk Cousins fumble and returned it 17 yards for a score early in the third quarter. After the Panthers kicked off, running back Dalvin Cook ran four yards on Minnesota's first play of their drive, and fumbled. Chinn stripped Cook of the ball and returned it untouched 28 yards for another touchdown, helping the Panthers to a 21-10 lead.
Chinn became the first Panther ever to score two defensive touchdowns in the same game. His defensive touchdowns on consecutive plays from scrimmage set a new NFL record, but Carolina (4-8) couldn't hold the lead.
Kirk Cousins went 34 for 45 for 307 yards and three scores for the Vikings (5-6), hitting Justin Jefferson for his second touchdown grab with 5:38 to go and finding Beebe for the winner. After Beebe dropped his fair catch and Myles Hartsfield recovered at the 9, shortly before the 2-minute warning, the Panthers played it safe with a pair of running plays. Bridgewater misfired for an open D.J. Moore on third down, and Slye — who had a short field goal blocked earlier — made a 21-yarder to push the lead to six points.
Cousins responded with the kind of late-game go-ahead drive that's been mostly missing during his three seasons with Minnesota.
• Giants 19, Bengals 17: In Cincinnati, New York lost starting quarterback Daniel Jones to a hamstring injury in the second half but generated enough offense to beat Cincinnati.
Jones went down after completing a short pass in the third quarter with the game tied at 10. He returned for two plays on the next series but then was relieved by backup Colt McCoy, who played the rest of the game.
Wayne Gallman Jr. ran for a 2-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal in the first quarter, and Graham Gano returned from the COVID-19 list to kick four field goals as the Giants (4-7) moved into a tie with Washington for first place in the woeful NFC East.
The Bengals (2-8-1) started quarterback Brandon Allen, a player who was promoted from the practice squad, in place of rookie Joe Burrow, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in last week's loss to Washington.
Allen was 17 for 29 for 136 yards and Cincinnati mustered just 155 total yards of offense. Nonetheless, the Bengals had a chance late. A 1-yard touchdown pass from Allen to Tee Higgins — set up by a pass-interference penalty in the end zone — got the Bengals within two points with 2:33 remaining. Cincinnati got the ball back, but Allen fumbled while being sacked with 57 seconds left to seal it for the Giants.
Former Saluki cornerback Madre Harper played for the Giants, but did not register a tackle.
• Seahawks, Eagles on Monday night: Seattle (7-3) and former Saluki defensive back Ryan Neal play at Philadelphia (3-6-1) Monday night on ESPN. Kickoff is scheduled for shortly after 7:15 p.m.
