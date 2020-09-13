Salukis in the NFL: Chinn snares 8 tackles in Carolina premiere

CARBONDALE — Former Saluki safety Jeremy Chinn had eight tackles in his premiere with the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
Chinn's seven solo tackles led the Panthers (0-1), who fell 34-30 at home to the Las Vegas Raiders. Chinn, a second round draft pick, started at linebacker.
Josh Jacobs ran for 93 yards and three touchdowns, Derek Carr threw for 239 yards and a score and the Las Vegas Raiders hung on to beat the Carolina Panthers on Sunday to spoil Matt Rhule's coaching debut.
Jacobs' 6-yard run around the right end with 4:14 left put the Raiders ahead for good after they'd surrendered a 12-point fourth quarter lead.
• Washington Football Team 27, Philadelphia 17: Former Saluki cornerback Craig James didn't have a tackle in the Eagles' loss to Washington but recovered a fumble in the opening quarter.
James grabbed Jalen Reagor's muffed punt at the Philadelphia 38-yard line. The Eagles went down and scored the first touchdown of the game in six plays.
Peyton Barber ran for two touchdowns and Dwayne Haskins Jr. rallied Washington from a 17-point deficit to beat the Philadelphia Eagles in coach Ron Rivera's debut.
After falling behind 17-0 following a pair of touchdown passes by Carson Wentz, Washington relied on a punishing defense and opportunistic offense in its first game since owner Dan Snyder finally agreed to change the team's name and former employees alleged sexual harassment.
Haskins completed 17 of 31 passes for 178 yards and one touchdown. Barber finished the game with 29 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 17 carries. Wentz, a former quarterback at North Dakota State, completed 24 of 42 passes for 270 yards and two scores. He was picked off twice. Former South Dakota State tight end Dallas Goedert caught eight of Wentz's passes for 101 yards and one touchdown.
• Tennessee at Denver, Monday, 9:20 p.m. (ESPN): The Titans open the season against the Broncos in the Mile High City Monday night on ESPN.
MyCole Pruitt, a former Saluki, is a backup tight end for the Titans, who reached the AFC championship game last season. Pruitt, who is in his fifth year in the NFL, has played in 31 games in two seasons with the Titans. He caught six passes for 90 yards and a touchdown last season.
