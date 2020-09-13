Salukis in the NFL: Chinn snares 8 tackles in Carolina premiere

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — Former Saluki safety Jeremy Chinn had eight tackles in his premiere with the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Chinn's seven solo tackles led the Panthers (0-1), who fell 34-30 at home to the Las Vegas Raiders. Chinn, a second round draft pick, started at linebacker.

Josh Jacobs ran for 93 yards and three touchdowns, Derek Carr threw for 239 yards and a score and the Las Vegas Raiders hung on to beat the Carolina Panthers on Sunday to spoil Matt Rhule's coaching debut.

Jacobs' 6-yard run around the right end with 4:14 left put the Raiders ahead for good after they'd surrendered a 12-point fourth quarter lead.

• Washington Football Team 27, Philadelphia 17: Former Saluki cornerback Craig James didn't have a tackle in the Eagles' loss to Washington but recovered a fumble in the opening quarter.

James grabbed Jalen Reagor's muffed punt at the Philadelphia 38-yard line. The Eagles went down and scored the first touchdown of the game in six plays.

Peyton Barber ran for two touchdowns and Dwayne Haskins Jr. rallied Washington from a 17-point deficit to beat the Philadelphia Eagles in coach Ron Rivera's debut.