Salukis in the NFL:Harper recovers fumble, sets up Giants touchdown

• Bills 44, Seahawks 34: At Orchard Park, New York, Josh Allen regained his early-season groove by throwing three touchdown passes and scoring one rushing, and the Bills beat the Seahawks Sunday.

Buffalo's defense played a major role in rattling Seattle's Russell Wilson, who was sacked five times, threw two interceptions and lost two fumbles.

Buffalo (7-2) matched its best record through nine games since 1993, a season that ended with the Jim Kelly-led Bills making their fourth consecutive, and final, Super Bowl appearance.

Allen finished 31 of 38 and equaled a career best set earlier this season with 415 yards passing, becoming the first Bills player to top 300 yards four times in one season since Drew Bledsoe did it seven times in 2002. The Bills offense came alive after Allen combined for just 846 yards passing and five touchdowns — including one rushing — in splitting the previous four games.

The Seahawks (6-2) blew an opportunity to match to match their best record through eight games. They were 7-1 in 2013.

Ryan Neal, a former Saluki defensive back, had one tackle for Seattle. Former Saluki defensive back Jeremy Chinn missed his first NFL game as a Carolina Panther. Chinn, who hurt his knee, did not play in the Panthers' 33-31 loss to Kansas City.