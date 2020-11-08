Salukis in the NFL:Harper recovers fumble, sets up Giants touchdown

LANDOVER, Md. — Daniel Jones completed his longest pass of the season, didn't turn the ball over and New York held on to beat Washington.
Jones was 23 of 34 for 212 yards, including a 50-yard connection with Austin Mack and a touchdown pass to Evan Engram to build a 17-point halftime lead. The Giants (2-7) attempted to run things out in the second half and survived a couple of touchdown drives led by Alex Smith, who replaced injured Washington quarterback Kyle Allen.
Former Saluki cornerback Madre Harper recovered a fumble at the Washington 16-yard line in the first quarter. The Giants went on to score and take a 10-0 lead.
Smith connected with Terry McLaurin on a 68-yard score, his first TD pass in 728 days, to cut New York's lead to 23-20 in the fourth quarter. But Smith threw two interceptions in the final 2:18 to end the threat for Washington (2-6). Both Giants wins are against Washington.
Before things got hairy for the Giants, Wayne Gallman rushed for a touchdown, and Graham Gano made three field goals to extend his streak to 18 in a row.
Allen injured his left ankle late in the first quarter, forcing Smith into just his second NFL game since gruesomely breaking his right leg in November 2018.
Smith was 24 of 32 for 325 yards, the TD and three interceptions.
• Bills 44, Seahawks 34: At Orchard Park, New York, Josh Allen regained his early-season groove by throwing three touchdown passes and scoring one rushing, and the Bills beat the Seahawks Sunday.
Buffalo's defense played a major role in rattling Seattle's Russell Wilson, who was sacked five times, threw two interceptions and lost two fumbles.
Buffalo (7-2) matched its best record through nine games since 1993, a season that ended with the Jim Kelly-led Bills making their fourth consecutive, and final, Super Bowl appearance.
Allen finished 31 of 38 and equaled a career best set earlier this season with 415 yards passing, becoming the first Bills player to top 300 yards four times in one season since Drew Bledsoe did it seven times in 2002. The Bills offense came alive after Allen combined for just 846 yards passing and five touchdowns — including one rushing — in splitting the previous four games.
The Seahawks (6-2) blew an opportunity to match to match their best record through eight games. They were 7-1 in 2013.
Ryan Neal, a former Saluki defensive back, had one tackle for Seattle. Former Saluki defensive back Jeremy Chinn missed his first NFL game as a Carolina Panther. Chinn, who hurt his knee, did not play in the Panthers' 33-31 loss to Kansas City.
• Titans 24, Bears 17: At Nashville, Tennessee, Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes, and Tennessee never trailed as it beat Chicago to snap a two-game skid.
The Titans (6-2) avoided their longest skid since Tannehill took over as starting quarterback and stayed atop the AFC South going into Thursday night's division showdown against Indianapolis.
They got big help from an undermanned and struggling defense missing three-time Pro Bowl linebacker Jadeveon Clowney with an injured knee.
Cornerback Desmond King picked up a fumble and ran 63 yards for a TD only days after the Titans picked up the 2018 All-Pro from the Chargers for a sixth-round pick. King didn't join Tennessee until Saturday after clearing COVID-19 testing protocols and put the Titans up 17-0 late in the third quarter.
The Bears (5-4) came in trailing Green Bay in the NFC North dealing with their own injuries and COVID-19 issues. Chicago lost its third straight despite the defense coming up with three sacks and holding the NFL's fifth-best offense to a season-low 228 yards.
Tennessee tight end MyCole Pruitt, a former Saluki, played but did not record a reception.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!