Salukis in the NFL: Neal has 2 stops in Seahawks' win

LANDOVER, Md. — Russell Wilson and the Seahawks built a big lead, and Seattle's suddenly opportunistic defense held on to beat Washington and clinch a playoff spot.

Wilson threw for a touchdown, Carlos Hyde ran 50 yards for a score, and the Seahawks (10-4) picked off Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins twice in their 20-15 win. Shaquill Griffin and D.J. Reed each had an interception as the league's worst passing defense played strong until the fourth quarter.

After a Haskins-led comeback from a 20-3 deficit fell short, Washington (6-8) had its winning streak snapped at four with Alex Smith out because of a calf injury. Haskins finished 38 of 55 for 295 yards, a TD pass and the two interceptions.

Wilson threw for 121 yards and a 10-yard TD pass to Jacob Hollister and ran for 52 on six carries. Hyde's 50-yard TD run was Seattle's longest rushing play of the season.

Former Saluki Ryan Neal had two stops for Seattle.

• Titans 46, Lions 25: In Nashville, Ryan Tannehill ran for two touchdowns and threw three more, and Derrick Henry ran for 147 yards and a score to move Tennessee closer to clinching its third playoff berth in four seasons as it routed Detroit.