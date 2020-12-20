 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Salukis in the NFL: Neal has 2 stops in Seahawks' win
0 comments
Salukis roundup

Salukis in the NFL: Neal has 2 stops in Seahawks' win

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Seahawks Washington Football

Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas (82) is stopped by Seattle Seahawks strong safety Ryan Neal (35) during the first half Sunday in Landover, Md.

 AP

LANDOVER, Md. — Russell Wilson and the Seahawks built a big lead, and Seattle's suddenly opportunistic defense held on to beat Washington and clinch a playoff spot.

Wilson threw for a touchdown, Carlos Hyde ran 50 yards for a score, and the Seahawks (10-4) picked off Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins twice in their 20-15 win. Shaquill Griffin and D.J. Reed each had an interception as the league's worst passing defense played strong until the fourth quarter.

After a Haskins-led comeback from a 20-3 deficit fell short, Washington (6-8) had its winning streak snapped at four with Alex Smith out because of a calf injury. Haskins finished 38 of 55 for 295 yards, a TD pass and the two interceptions.

Wilson threw for 121 yards and a 10-yard TD pass to Jacob Hollister and ran for 52 on six carries. Hyde's 50-yard TD run was Seattle's longest rushing play of the season.

Former Saluki Ryan Neal had two stops for Seattle. 

Titans 46, Lions 25: In Nashville, Ryan Tannehill ran for two touchdowns and threw three more, and Derrick Henry ran for 147 yards and a score to move Tennessee closer to clinching its third playoff berth in four seasons as it routed Detroit.

The Titans (10-4) did their part with their second straight victory and fourth in five games to stay atop the AFC South. With Indianapolis beating Houston 27-20, the Titans still hold the tiebreaker in the division over the Colts with two games remaining.

The Lions (5-9) lost their second straight after winning their first game under interim coach Darrell Bevell even with quarterback Matthew Stafford shaking off a rib injury to start. Stafford threw for 252 yards and a TD before being pulled for Chase Daniel after Tennessee went up 39-18 with 9:00 left.

MyCole Pruitt, a former tight end at SIU, caught a pass for 10 yards for the Titans. 

Packers 24, Panthers 16, Saturday: Former Saluki defensive back Jeremy Chinn had six tackles to go over 100 for his rookie season. Carolina (4-10) closes the season at Washington Sunday and at home against New Orleans on Jan. 3, 2021. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News