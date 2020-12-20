Salukis in the NFL: Neal has 2 stops in Seahawks' win

LANDOVER, Md. — Russell Wilson and the Seahawks built a big lead, and Seattle's suddenly opportunistic defense held on to beat Washington and clinch a playoff spot.
Wilson threw for a touchdown, Carlos Hyde ran 50 yards for a score, and the Seahawks (10-4) picked off Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins twice in their 20-15 win. Shaquill Griffin and D.J. Reed each had an interception as the league's worst passing defense played strong until the fourth quarter.
After a Haskins-led comeback from a 20-3 deficit fell short, Washington (6-8) had its winning streak snapped at four with Alex Smith out because of a calf injury. Haskins finished 38 of 55 for 295 yards, a TD pass and the two interceptions.
Wilson threw for 121 yards and a 10-yard TD pass to Jacob Hollister and ran for 52 on six carries. Hyde's 50-yard TD run was Seattle's longest rushing play of the season.
Former Saluki Ryan Neal had two stops for Seattle.
• Titans 46, Lions 25: In Nashville, Ryan Tannehill ran for two touchdowns and threw three more, and Derrick Henry ran for 147 yards and a score to move Tennessee closer to clinching its third playoff berth in four seasons as it routed Detroit.
The Titans (10-4) did their part with their second straight victory and fourth in five games to stay atop the AFC South. With Indianapolis beating Houston 27-20, the Titans still hold the tiebreaker in the division over the Colts with two games remaining.
The Lions (5-9) lost their second straight after winning their first game under interim coach Darrell Bevell even with quarterback Matthew Stafford shaking off a rib injury to start. Stafford threw for 252 yards and a TD before being pulled for Chase Daniel after Tennessee went up 39-18 with 9:00 left.
MyCole Pruitt, a former tight end at SIU, caught a pass for 10 yards for the Titans.
• Packers 24, Panthers 16, Saturday: Former Saluki defensive back Jeremy Chinn had six tackles to go over 100 for his rookie season. Carolina (4-10) closes the season at Washington Sunday and at home against New Orleans on Jan. 3, 2021.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!