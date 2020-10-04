Salukis in the NFL: Neal picks off another, Chinn leads Panthers with 8 stops

Ryan Neal made the most of his first NFL start Sunday, intercepting a tipped pass on Miami's opening drive to set up a Seattle touchdown and snaring six tackles.

Neal, a former Saluki defensive back, also broke up two passes in the Seahawks' 31-23 victory on the road. Neal saved Seattle's victory over Dallas last weekend with his first career interception in the end zone near the end of the game.

Russell Wilson threw for 360 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Seahawks (4-0). Seattle scored 30 or more points in four consecutive games for the first time since 2015.

Seattle forced Miami to settle for five field goals before the Dolphins finally reached the end zone in the final minutes.

Wilson connected with David Moore for 57 yards in the final seconds of the first half to set up a touchdown that gave Seattle a 17-9 lead.

Wilson, who went 24 for 34, tied Peyton Manning’s record of 16 touchdown passes in the first four games of a season. Manning did it 2013.

DK Metcalf had four catches for 106 yards, Moore had three for 95 yards, and Chris Carson rushed for 80 yards and a pair of touchdowns.