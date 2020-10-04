Salukis in the NFL: Neal picks off another, Chinn leads Panthers with 8 stops

Ryan Neal made the most of his first NFL start Sunday, intercepting a tipped pass on Miami's opening drive to set up a Seattle touchdown and snaring six tackles.
Neal, a former Saluki defensive back, also broke up two passes in the Seahawks' 31-23 victory on the road. Neal saved Seattle's victory over Dallas last weekend with his first career interception in the end zone near the end of the game.
Russell Wilson threw for 360 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Seahawks (4-0). Seattle scored 30 or more points in four consecutive games for the first time since 2015.
Seattle forced Miami to settle for five field goals before the Dolphins finally reached the end zone in the final minutes.
Wilson connected with David Moore for 57 yards in the final seconds of the first half to set up a touchdown that gave Seattle a 17-9 lead.
Wilson, who went 24 for 34, tied Peyton Manning’s record of 16 touchdown passes in the first four games of a season. Manning did it 2013.
DK Metcalf had four catches for 106 yards, Moore had three for 95 yards, and Chris Carson rushed for 80 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Ryan Fitzpatrick was 29 for 45 and 315 yards but threw two interceptions for Miami (1-3). He also rushed for a touchdown and was the leading rusher for Miami with six carries for 47 yards.
• Panthers 31, Cardinals 21: Former SIU defensive back Jeremy Chinn started at strongside linebacker and had a team-high eight tackles to help the Panthers win their second straight game.
Chinn, a rookie who was drafted in the second round, had five solo stops for Carolina (2-2).
Teddy Bridgewater threw for 276 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a score for the Panthers. Carolina scored touchdowns on their first four trips inside the Cardinals’ 20-yard line to build a 28-7 lead one week after settling for five short field goals in a 21-16 victory over the Chargers.
Bridgewater scored his first rushing touchdown since Dec. 20, 2015 on an 18-yard scramble, sidestepping several tacklers to reach the end zone and give Carolina a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. It was his first TD rushing since tearing an ACL and suffering a dislocated left kneecap during a training camp practice with the Vikings.
Mike Davis, filling in for the injured Christian McCaffrey, had 111 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown. Reggie Bonnafon and Ian Thomas caught short TD tosses from Bridgewater and Robby Anderson had eight catches for 99 yards.
The Panthers’ defense limited Kyler Murray to 133 yards passing, although he did throw for three touchdowns. DeAndre Hopkins was limited to 41 yards on seven receptions for the Cardinals (2-2).
• Rams 17, Giants 9: In Inglewood, California, Jared Goff hit Cooper Kupp for a 55-yard touchdown with 6:56 to play, and the Los Angeles Rams grinded out a 17-9 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday in a game marred by a postgame fight between Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Giants receiver Golden Tate.
Ramsey and Tate scuffled at midfield after the final whistle after a game filled with trash-talking between the two Nashville-area natives. Ramsey has two young children with Tate's sister, and Tate was publicly upset last year when the couple went through a nasty public breakup.
Ramsey and Tate both walked toward midfield when the game ended, and they immediately took swings at each other, eventually going to the turf in a heap. The veterans' teammates pulled them apart.
Darious Williams made a redemptive, diving interception at the Los Angeles 7 with 52 seconds to play as the Rams (3-1) barely stayed unbeaten at new SoFi Stadium and kept first-year Giants coach Joe Judge winless (0-4). The win made the Rams 28-0 after leading at the half under coach Sean McVay.
Cornerback Madre Harper, a former Saluki who started the season on the Las Vegas Raiders' practice squad, had one special teams tackle for the Giants. Harper, who was called up to the Raiders' active roster last weekend but did not play, signed with the Giants earlier this week. He joined the team on Thursday.
After a dominant opening drive, Los Angeles struggled to get free from the Giants until the speedy Kupp caught a pass behind New York's linebackers and sprinted through the secondary for the Rams' first touchdown since their opening drive. That was the only TD pass for Goff, who went 25 of 32 for 200 yards.
Daniel Jones passed for 190 yards and rushed for 45 for the Giants, who haven’t scored a touchdown in their last two games. New York had two chances with the ball after Kupp's TD, but the Giants turned it over on downs before Jones drove them deep into Rams territory.
Williams was whistled for a debatable pass interference penalty on fourth down in the final minute of the Rams' 35-32 loss at Buffalo last week. The cornerback came up huge on a pass by Jones intended for Damion Ratley, diving to get both hands on the ball just above the turf.
New York's defense gave an admirable effort against the NFL's third-ranked offense entering Week 4, but its offense stalled three times in the red zone before its late misadventures. Graham Gano kicked three field goals in the Giants' first game in the Los Angeles area since 1994.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!