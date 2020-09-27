Salukis in the NFL: Neal seals Seahawks' win with last-second INT

Prescott finished 37 of 57 for 472 yards, with three touchdowns and two interceptions. He set career highs for yards and attempts.

While Prescott became the latest QB to have a big day against Seattle's leaky secondary, the Seahawks held Ezekiel Elliott in check. Elliott finished with 34 yards rushing on 14 carries and scored on a 1-yard run in the first half.

Wilson threw five touchdown passes for Seattle (3-0), which moved to 3-0 for the first time in seven years. His five scoring passes set a new NFL record for the most touchdown passes in the first three games of the season (14). Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes threw 13 touchdowns in the first three games of his MVP season in 2018.

• Titans 31, Vikings 30: Former Saluki tight end MyCole Pruitt caught two passes for 16 yards in the Titans' win over the winless Vikings.

Tennessee (3-0) trailed by 12 points in the third but rallied behind Ryan Tannehill and a career-high six field goals from Stephen Gostkowski. Derrick Henry rushed for 119 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries and Tannehill threw for 321 yards.

Minnesota fell to 0-3 for the first time since 2013 despite three touchdown passes and 251 yards from Kirk Cousins.