Salukis in the NFL: Neal seals Seahawks' win with last-second INT

Ryan Neal, a former Saluki defensive back who is 28th in program history in tackles, intercepted Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott in the end zone Sunday to seal Seattle's 38-31 victory.
Neal's first NFL interception prevented the Cowboys (1-2) from another big comeback. Dallas trailed 30-15 after Prescott fumbled on the first play of the second half and Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson subsequently threw his fourth TD pass. But Prescott threw TD passes of 42 yards to Cedrick Wilson and 43 yards to Michael Gallup, and Greg Zuerlein's 42-yard field goal with 4:03 left gave Dallas a 31-30 lead.
Prescott had one last chance after D.K. Metcalf's TD reception. He led the Cowboys to the Seattle 22 but was sacked by rookie Alton Robinson on second down, and Dallas had use its final timeout with 16 seconds left. On third down, Prescott's desperation throw to the end zone was intercepted by Neal. Neal, a third-year pro that signed with Philadelphia as an undrafted free agent in 2018, was elevated from the Seahawks' practice squad Saturday.
Neal joined Seattle in 2019 as a member of the practice squad. He was added to the 53-man roster late in the year, appearing in three games. He rsigned with the Seahawks in April, and may get more playing time next week. Cornerbacks Quinton Dunbar and Neiko Thorpe were inactive Sunday, as well as strong safety Lane Hill. Safety Jamal Adams suffered a groin injury early in the fourth quarter Sunday.
Prescott finished 37 of 57 for 472 yards, with three touchdowns and two interceptions. He set career highs for yards and attempts.
While Prescott became the latest QB to have a big day against Seattle's leaky secondary, the Seahawks held Ezekiel Elliott in check. Elliott finished with 34 yards rushing on 14 carries and scored on a 1-yard run in the first half.
Wilson threw five touchdown passes for Seattle (3-0), which moved to 3-0 for the first time in seven years. His five scoring passes set a new NFL record for the most touchdown passes in the first three games of the season (14). Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes threw 13 touchdowns in the first three games of his MVP season in 2018.
• Titans 31, Vikings 30: Former Saluki tight end MyCole Pruitt caught two passes for 16 yards in the Titans' win over the winless Vikings.
Tennessee (3-0) trailed by 12 points in the third but rallied behind Ryan Tannehill and a career-high six field goals from Stephen Gostkowski. Derrick Henry rushed for 119 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries and Tannehill threw for 321 yards.
Minnesota fell to 0-3 for the first time since 2013 despite three touchdown passes and 251 yards from Kirk Cousins.
• Panthers 21, L.A. Chargers 16: Jeremy Chinn started at linebacker and had 12 stops to help Carolina pick up its first victory of the season.
Chinn, a former defensive back at SIU, had six assisted tackles and six solos for the Panthers (1-2), including a tackle for loss. The defense forced three Los Angeles turnovers and kicker Joey Slye hit five field goals to help coach Matt Rhule earn his first NFL victory.
Teddy Bridgewater was 22 of 28 for 235 yards and a touchdown in his first win with Carolina. The seven-year veteran helped the Panthers snap a 10-game losing streak dating to last season.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert became the third quarterback since the merger to throw for 300 yards in his first two starts. The rookie was 35 of 49 for 330 yards and a touchdown, but also had a fumble and an interception.
• Bengals 23, Eagles 23: Joe Burrow tossed a pair of touchdown passes to Tee Higgins in regulation and Carson Wentz dove into the end zone for the tying score in the final minute as Cincinnati and Philadelphia played to a tie.
Philadelphia’s Jake Elliott lined up for a 59-yard field goal with 19 seconds left in overtime, but a false start on Matt Pryor forced the Eagles to punt it away and play for the tie.
Both teams are 0-2-1.
Eagles cornerback Craig James, a former Saluki who made the final roster, was placed on injured reserve after getting hurt in the Week 1 loss to the Washington football team.
• Patriots 36, Raiders 20: Bill Belichick became the third coach in NFL history to reach 275 regular-season victories and Rex Burkhead scored three touchdowns to lead New England past Las Vegas.
Belichick joined George Halas (318) and Don Shula (328) as the only coaches to reach the milestone.
Sony Michel finished with nine carries for 117 yards. Burkhead had two rushing scores and an 11-yard TD reception. Cam Newton was 17 of 28 passing for 162 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Shilique Calhoun had two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery for a score.
Derek Carr finished 24 of 32 for 261 yards and a two TDs for Las Vegas. But he had two fumbles which led to a New England field goal and a late touchdown when he lost the ball in the end zone and it was recovered by Calhoun.
Former Saluki cornerback Madre Harper, a member of the Raiders' practice squad, was elevated Saturday but then deemed inactive for the game.
— Todd Hefferman contributed to this story
