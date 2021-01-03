Salukis in the NFL: Seahawks, Titans capture division titles

HOUSTON — The Tennessee Titans won the AFC South on Sunday. All it took was Derrick Henry surpassing 2,000 yards rushing and rookie Sam Sloman's 37-yard field goal that bounced off the upright and through for a 41-38 victory over the Houston Texans.
Henry ran for a career-high 250 yards in the victory that gave Tennessee (11-5) its first AFC South title since 2008 and is the fifth straight loss for the Texans (4-12). The Titans needed the air game to set up Sloman's winner, though: a 52-yard reception by A.J. Brown moments after a 51-yard field goal by Houston tied it with 18 seconds left.
Tennessee will host Baltimore (11-5) next weekend.
Henry finished the regular season with a franchise-record 2,027 yards rushing to become the eighth player in NFL history to run for 2,000 yards. He passed Chris Johnson, who had 2,006 yards in 2009. Henry had touchdown runs of 52 and 6 yards in his third straight 200-yard rushing game against the Texans.
Former Saluki MyCole Pruitt did not catch a pass for the Titans.
• Seahawks 26, 49ers 23: In Glendale, Arizona, Russell Wilson connected on two fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Tyler Lockett and Seattle rallied for a win over San Francisco to end the season on a four-game winning streak.
Seattle (12-4) had a chance to earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs but stayed at No. 3 after the New Orleans Saints and top-seeded Green Bay both won. The Seahawks will host the division rival Los Angeles Rams in the wild-card round next weekend.
The 49ers (6-10) were eliminated from playoff contention a few weeks ago and have been based in Arizona for more than a month because of coronavirus restrictions in their home county. The team still pushed the playoff-bound Seahawks all afternoon.
Third-stringer C.J. Beathard completed 25 of 37 passes for 273 yards and a touchdown but fumbled late in the fourth quarter, which set up Collins' touchdown. Tristan Vizcaino made his first three NFL field goals after being signed by the 49ers earlier this week.
Former SIU defensive back Ryan Neal had four tackles for Seattle.
• Saints 33, Panthers 7: In Charlotte, Drew Brees threw for 201 yards and three touchdowns, the Saints had five interceptions and New Orleans defeated Carolina to wrap up the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs.
The Saints will host the seventh-seeded Chicago Bears in the wild-card round next weekend.
Ty Montgomery ran for 105 yards on 18 carries for the Saints (12-4), who became the first team to sweep the NFC South by going 6-0 since the division was formed in 2002.
The Saints still managed to run for 156 yards despite playing without Alvin Kamara, who tied an NFL record with six TDs in a Week 16 win over the Vikings, and Latavius Murray. Both running backs were placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. Taysom Hill had 41 yards rushing, including a 3-yard TD run.
Carolina's Teddy Bridgewater was benched midway through the third quarter after throwing his second interception in the end zone into double coverage. The former Saints QB finished 13 of 23 for 176 yards and was replaced by P.J. Walker, who was intercepted three times.
The Panthers (5-11) were also without their top two running backs Christian McCaffrey and Mike Davis because of injury and managed just 74 yards rushing. Jeremy Chinn, Carolina's leading tackler as a rookie, had seven stops and finished with 110 on the season. He picked off one pass, had one sack, and broke up five passes. He also returned two fumbles for touchdowns.