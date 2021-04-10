Salukis' Jakolby Long enters transfer portal

CARBONDALE — Jakolby Long, a graduate transfer that joined SIU's men's basketball team in 2020-21, wants to finish his collegiate career somewhere else.

Long, a 6-foot-5, 210-pound guard from Oklahoma City, entered the transfer portal earlier this week and seeks another program for his sixth year of eligibility. Long, once the top-ranked high school player in Oklahoma, played his first two years at Iowa State, transferred to Southern Utah for a year, and came to SIU for this past season. Long scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in 14 games with the 12-14 Salukis.

Long got another year after the NCAA awarded blanket eligiblity for another season for winter sport athletes in 2020, because of the lost postseason due to the coronavirus. Long's departure will not affect SIU's scholarship situation, as seniors or graduate transfers that come back in 2021-22 do not count against Division I men's teams' 13-player scholarship limit.