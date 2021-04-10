Salukis' Jakolby Long enters transfer portal

CARBONDALE — Jakolby Long, a graduate transfer that joined SIU's men's basketball team in 2020-21, wants to finish his collegiate career somewhere else.
Long, a 6-foot-5, 210-pound guard from Oklahoma City, entered the transfer portal earlier this week and seeks another program for his sixth year of eligibility. Long, once the top-ranked high school player in Oklahoma, played his first two years at Iowa State, transferred to Southern Utah for a year, and came to SIU for this past season. Long scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in 14 games with the 12-14 Salukis.
Long got another year after the NCAA awarded blanket eligiblity for another season for winter sport athletes in 2020, because of the lost postseason due to the coronavirus. Long's departure will not affect SIU's scholarship situation, as seniors or graduate transfers that come back in 2021-22 do not count against Division I men's teams' 13-player scholarship limit.
SIU currently has one scholarship available for the upcoming season, as sophomore guard Eric Butler has also put his name into the portal. Butler played in eight games as a true freshman. Saluki coach Bryan Mullins said he doesn't expect anyone else to put their name in the portal. SIU could return all five starters this winter, and signed three incoming freshmen, guard Foster Wonders of Iron Mountain (Michigan) High School, forward Troy D'Amico from Niles Notre Dame and Mundelein center Scottie Ebube.
The Salukis also expect to get 6-8 junior college forward J.D. Muila, who ranked as the 24th-best player at that level in the country, back from a torn meniscus and 6-6 forward Marcus Domask. Domask played in only 10 games in 2020-21 after suffering a stress reaction injury in his left foot. Forward Anthony D'Avanzo, a graduate transfer from Division II Lewis University that started 20 of 26 games, plans to return to the team next season.