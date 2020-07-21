Salukis' Jansen, RiverMocs win Florida Gulf Coast League title

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — SIU infielder/outfielder Jenny Jansen and the Myakka City RiverMocs won the first Florida Gulf Coast League championship Tuesday in Florida.

The RiverMocs led the Manatee Squeeze 8-2 to start the game but had to hang on for a 10-9 win in the title game. The RiverMocs finished the summer season 21-2-0.

Jansen, a preseason all-conference pick in the Missouri Valley Conference before the 2020 season, batted .265 in 21 games before the coronavirus ended the Salukis' season. She hit seven doubles, three home runs and drove in 19 runs. Jansen reached base in 15 of the 21 games.

