You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Salukis' Jansen, RiverMocs win Florida Gulf Coast League title
0 comments

Salukis' Jansen, RiverMocs win Florida Gulf Coast League title

{{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — SIU infielder/outfielder Jenny Jansen and the Myakka City RiverMocs won the first Florida Gulf Coast League championship Tuesday in Florida.

The RiverMocs led the Manatee Squeeze 8-2 to start the game but had to hang on for a 10-9 win in the title game. The RiverMocs finished the summer season 21-2-0.

Jansen, a preseason all-conference pick in the Missouri Valley Conference before the 2020 season, batted .265 in 21 games before the coronavirus ended the Salukis' season. She hit seven doubles, three home runs and drove in 19 runs. Jansen reached base in 15 of the 21 games.

todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com

618-351-5087

On Twitter: @THefferman

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Meet Muila's mentor, Ed O'Neil

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News