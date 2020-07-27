Salukis' Javon Williams Jr. named first team preseason all-conference by Phil Steele

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — Running back/punt returner Javon Williams Jr. was one of nine Salukis selected for Phil Steele's preseason Missouri Valley Football Conference team this year.

Williams, a 6-foot-, 239-pound sophomore from Centralia, was the only SIU football player on the preseason first team. Williams, the league's leading scorer (including kickers) last season with 19 touchdowns and 114 points, was also fifth in all-purpose yardage for all games (113.2 yards per game). He was the only player on the preseason first team to be selected at two different positions, running back and all-purpose back.

Williams rushed for a team-best 1,038 yards and 17 touchdowns last year as a redshirt freshman on 162 carries. He caught 10 passes for 209 yards and two scores, including an 85-yard touchdown at UMass, an FBS program, that helped the Salukis beat the Minutement 45-20 in their second game of the season. Williams also had a 64-yard touchdown run in that win, SIU's first over an FBS program since beating Northern Illinois in 2007.