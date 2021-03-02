Salukis' Jones named third team All-MVC, Filewich makes All-Freshman Team

ST. LOUIS — SIU sophomore point guard Lance Jones was named to the All-Missouri Valley Conference third team on Tuesday, as the league announced it's all-league teams.

Freshman center Kyler Filewich was named to the five-player All-Freshman Team. Northern Iowa guard Bowen Born was named MVC Freshman of the Year, and joined Filewich, Valparaiso guard Sheldon Edwards, teammate Nate Heise, and Bradley forward Rienk Mast on the team.

Jones ranked in the top-10 in the MVC in points, assists, steals, 3-point field goal percentage and minutes played. After Marcus Domask's injury, Jones played 34 minutes per game and averaged 15 points while shooting 42% from the 3-point line. He scored in double figures 18 times this year, including four 20-point game and a 30-point performance against the nation's No. 1 scoring defense, Loyola. He hit seven 3-pointers in a win over UNI, the most 3-pointers hit by any Saluki since Kent Williams hit seven 3-pointers in a game in 2000.