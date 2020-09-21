Salukis jump back into fall football season, will host SEMO Oct. 23

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE - The SIU football team jumped back into the fall season Monday, announcing a home game with regional rival Southeast Missouri State that will be played Friday, Oct. 23, at Saluki Stadium.

Separated by just over 49 miles, the two programs were supposed to play in Carbondale on Sept. 19 but called the game off. SIU's conference, the Missouri Valley Football Conference, postponed its fall league schedule to the spring, and the Redhawks' conference, the Ohio Valley, postponed their league schedule soon after. Both teams were allowed to play a certain amount of non-conference games, and kept discussing an opportunity to play since they were less than an hour apart and would have a chance to drive up, play, and drive back to their respective campuses.

"We're so excited to bring football back this fall for our players, staff and fans," SIU athletic director Liz Jarnigan said in a statement from the Salukis. "There have been challenges along the way, but I'm confident in the processes we have in place that we can have a safe and enjoyable evening on Oct. 23rd."

SIU coach Nick Hill, who played for SEMO coach Tom Matukewicz during his career at SIU, said a fall matchup with the Redhawks was the right fit for both programs.