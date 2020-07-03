Salukis land grad transfer guard from Southern Utah

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — Jakolby Long, a 6-foot-5, 208-pound guard from Southern Utah, verbally commited to SIU's men's basketball team for the upcoming season Thursday.

Long redshirted the 2018-19 season at Southern Utah after transferring from Iowa State, where he played his first two seasons. The former Class 6A Oklahoma Boys Coaches Association Player of the Year at Mustang (Oklahoma) High School will be a graduate transfer for the 2020-21 season. Long appeared in 27 games last season for the Thunderbirds (17-15) as a fourth-year junior, starting 17, and averaged six points and 2.9 rebounds per game.

Long averaged 21.9 minutes per game and shot 45.9% from the field and 71.4% at the free-throw line. He will be one of only three seniors on the upcoming season's squad, along with walk-on forward Will Keller and graduate transfer Anthony D'Avanzo.

"I just bring my experience, coming from different schools, first from Iowa State and then Southern Utah, and showing guys there are different ways to win," Long said. "we won the Big 12 championship my freshman year. I know what it takes to win. I'm not trying to prove nothin'. I'm just trying to come in and win games, and help the Salukis win the conference tournament and make a run at the NCAAs. That's the main goal."