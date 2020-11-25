Salukis lay out options for men's basketball ticket holders

Option 2: Opt Out

If you don't plan to attend any games this season, you are asked to notify SIU by Friday, Dec. 4, and choose one of the following options. Fans will not lose their seating priority for the 2021-22 season.

1. Full refund. (Saluki Athletics will credit the credit card used to make the purchase. If you paid by check, you will receive a refund in the mail.)

2. Make a tax-deductible charitable donation of your season ticket payment toward Saluki men's basketball scholarships.

3. Roll balance over to the 2021-22 season

Fans that haven't paid for their season tickets are asked to pay by Friday, Dec. 4, in order to opt in. Fans are asked to log in to their My Account at SIUSalukis.com/tickets or to call the ticket office at 877-SALUKIS. Fans who don't pay for their season tickets will not lose their seating priority for next season, but they will not be able to buy tickets for the upcoming season should the state allow in-person attendance at the Banterra Center.

"We appreciate the continued support of Saluki Basketball during these trying times," SIU athletic director Liz Jarnigan said in the news release. "We're thrilled with the leadership of the program under head coach Bryan Mullins, and your ongoing investment will pay dividends on the court in the months and years to come."

