Salukis lay out options for men's basketball ticket holders

CARBONDALE — Eleven days before its scheduled home opener against Southern Mississippi, SIU laid out its options for men's basketball season ticket holders on Wednesday.
As of today, the state of Illinois is not allowing the Salukis to have fans at the games due to COVID-19 restrictions, the school said in a news release. The department now plans to only accommodate students and season ticket holders should those conditions change during the season.
Here are the two options the Salukis are offering season ticket holders:
Option 1: Opt In
This is the default option, so fans don't need to notify the athletic department if they plan to opt in/buy tickets.
You will be notified by email if/when fans are permitted to attend games.
Saluki Athletics will determine which games and what seat location you will be assigned, based upon the social-distancing guidelines we are given. The department said it will do its best to seat you as close as possible to your original seat location.
For any games that SIU is unable to seat you, at the end of the season, you will have the option to receive a refund, make a tax-deductible charitable donation toward Saluki men's basketball scholarships, or roll over the balance of your account to the 2021-22 season.
Option 2: Opt Out
If you don't plan to attend any games this season, you are asked to notify SIU by Friday, Dec. 4, and choose one of the following options. Fans will not lose their seating priority for the 2021-22 season.
1. Full refund. (Saluki Athletics will credit the credit card used to make the purchase. If you paid by check, you will receive a refund in the mail.)
2. Make a tax-deductible charitable donation of your season ticket payment toward Saluki men's basketball scholarships.
3. Roll balance over to the 2021-22 season
Fans that haven't paid for their season tickets are asked to pay by Friday, Dec. 4, in order to opt in. Fans are asked to log in to their My Account at SIUSalukis.com/tickets or to call the ticket office at 877-SALUKIS. Fans who don't pay for their season tickets will not lose their seating priority for next season, but they will not be able to buy tickets for the upcoming season should the state allow in-person attendance at the Banterra Center.
"We appreciate the continued support of Saluki Basketball during these trying times," SIU athletic director Liz Jarnigan said in the news release. "We're thrilled with the leadership of the program under head coach Bryan Mullins, and your ongoing investment will pay dividends on the court in the months and years to come."
