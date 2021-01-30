Salukis lead Northern Iowa 30-27 at the half

CARBONDALE — Ben Harvey scored six points and Anthony D'Avanzo and Trent Brown had five each to lead SIU's men's basketball team to a 30-27 halftime lead over Northern Iowa Saturday.

In their first home game since Dec. 28, 2020, the Salukis led by as much as seven before settling for the three-point lead at the break. Brown's 3-pointer put SIU up 30-23, but Trae Berhow hit a long jumper and freshman guard Bowen Born connected on a runner in the lane to close the gap.

Bernhow, the only senior in UNI's starting lineup, and Born scored seven each to lead the Panthers. Forward Austin Phyfe, a preseason first team all-conference pick, scored five points and grabbed nine rebounds to help UNI outboard SIU 24-17.

Sekou Dembele and Dalton Banks helped SIU find some rhythm about midway through the first half. Banks' turnaround jumper in the lane put the Salukis ahead 13-12. UNI's Austin Phyfe put his team back in front with two free throws, but Dembele, a seldom-used sophomore forward who earned some playing time at Indiana State, scored two buckets within a minute to tie the score at 17. Banks' driving layup against redshirt freshman forward Cole Henry put SIU ahead 19-17.

Henry took a seat after drawing his third foul.