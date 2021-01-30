Salukis lead Northern Iowa 30-27 at the half

CARBONDALE — Ben Harvey scored six points and Anthony D'Avanzo and Trent Brown had five each to lead SIU's men's basketball team to a 30-27 halftime lead over Northern Iowa Saturday.
In their first home game since Dec. 28, 2020, the Salukis led by as much as seven before settling for the three-point lead at the break. Brown's 3-pointer put SIU up 30-23, but Trae Berhow hit a long jumper and freshman guard Bowen Born connected on a runner in the lane to close the gap.
Bernhow, the only senior in UNI's starting lineup, and Born scored seven each to lead the Panthers. Forward Austin Phyfe, a preseason first team all-conference pick, scored five points and grabbed nine rebounds to help UNI outboard SIU 24-17.
Sekou Dembele and Dalton Banks helped SIU find some rhythm about midway through the first half. Banks' turnaround jumper in the lane put the Salukis ahead 13-12. UNI's Austin Phyfe put his team back in front with two free throws, but Dembele, a seldom-used sophomore forward who earned some playing time at Indiana State, scored two buckets within a minute to tie the score at 17. Banks' driving layup against redshirt freshman forward Cole Henry put SIU ahead 19-17.
Henry took a seat after drawing his third foul.
SIU's Lance Jones played only eight minutes after drawing his second foul of the game. Jones missed all three of his field goal attempts, including two 3-point attempts, and did not score in the opening half.
SIU is 6-1 this season when leading at the half. The Salukis' only loss after leading after the first 20 minutes came in the second game of a two-game series against Evansville Dec. 28, 2020, their last home game.
