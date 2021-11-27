Salukis lead South Dakota 13-0 at the half

VERMILLION, S.D. — SIU's football team rebooted well from dropping three of its last four games of the regular season, taking a 13-0 lead at the half at South Dakota Saturday in the first round of the FCS playoffs.

The Salukis did two things it hadn't the last four weeks of the season to take a two-score lead into the second half. SIU converted 5 of 11 third downs - it was 1 of 10 on third down against Youngstown State last weekend - and scored on both of its red zone chances at the DakotaDome. Nico Gualdoni hit three field goals, one of which was taken off the board, and Nic Baker found Avante Cox for a 4-yard touchdown pass in the opening half.

Gualdoni connected from 50 yards out on SIU's first drive, and hit a 26-yarder to end the half.

Gualdoni hit another field goal, from 37 yards out, but SIU took it off the board after USD committed a rare roughing-the-holder penalty. A Coyote ran over Baker, the team's holder on field goal tries and extra point attempts, and gave the Salukis the ball at the USD 10. SIU cashed in. The Coyotes brought pressure on a second-and-goal at the 4, but Baker found a wide-open Cox in the left side of the end zone for the touchdown. It was Baker's 26th passing touchdown this season, two back of coach Nick Hill's record back in 2007. SIU reached the national semifinals that season.

Gualdoni's PAT put SIU up 10-0 with 8:04 left in the half.

SIU rushed for 119 yards and threw for 104 in the opening half. Baker completed 12 of 20 passes for 81 yards. He was sacked once. Running back Javon Williams Jr., who had 34 yards rushing on six carries, completed one pass for 23 yards. Cox caught seven passes for 57 yards. Landon Lenoir had three catches in the first half for 25 yards.

USD's Carson Camp completed 5 of 8 passes for 49 yards and one interception. He was sacked twice.

SIU got on the board first after forcing a turnover on USD's opening possession. Camp overthrew his receiver in the middle of the field and hit Saluki safety Qua Brown in the chest. Brown returned it a few yards to the SIU 37. The Salukis reached the Coyote 28 but had two straight incompletions and a sack to force a field goal. Gualdoni booted it through for his 40th career triple.

Gualdoni tied Ron Miller (1983-86) for the third-most field goals in Saluki history with his 50-yard field goal in the first quarter.

USD, losers of two of its last four games, had 66 total yards at the break. Nate Thomas had 18 yards rushing on five carries, and Travis Theis had seven yards on three.

SIU will receive the second-half kickoff.

