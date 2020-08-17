Salukis' leading tackler enters transfer portal

Johnson led Valley Football in receiving yards per game (94), receptions per game (5.5) and was second in the league in receiving touchdowns (eight) to Northern Iowa's Isaiah Weston, who had 10 in 12 games as a sophomore. Smith, the preseason FCS Defensive Player of the Year by Phil Steele, led the MVFC in sacks (14.0) and tackles for loss (21.5) last year. The Panthers have been picked as high as second in the country by the national media. Smith has decided to return to UNI, according to a report from Rivals.com on Monday.

Youngstown State had two games on its schedule in September until Monday, when it announced it was turning its focus toward the spring. The Penguins lost their game at Akron on Aug. 8 and decided not to pursue home games against Duquesne and Eastern Kentucky.

"After much consideration we have decided that it's in the best interest of our football student-athletes and staff to not have competitions this fall," YSU athletic director Ron Strollo said in a news release from the school. "At this point in time, planning for a spring season is the right decision. We will work with our coaches and student-athletes to do our best to make that happen."