Salukis' leading tackler enters transfer portal

CARBONDALE — Qua Brown, SIU's leading tackler last season, is entering the transfer portal to try to latch on to a team that's playing football this fall.
Brown, a 5-foot-11, 203-pound safety from DeLand, Florida, announced on Twitter Monday he intends to leave the Salukis for his final season. As a fifth-year senior, he may eligible to play at an FBS school as a graduate transfer if he's completed his undergraduate degree.
"Due to unprecedented times and where I currently stand in my career, I've decided to enter the transfer portal and give myself the best opportunity at living out my dreams, which is to play in the NFL," Brown tweeted.
Brown had a breakout season as a junior in 2019, grabbing a career-high 105 tackles and breaking up 11 passes. His 8.8 tackles per game tied for 44th-best in the FCS. Brown has 151 career tackles at SIU with 2.0 tackles for loss, one interception and 11 pass breakups. He was expected to be one of six returning starters on a defense that went from last in the Missouri Valley Football Conference in scoring defense in 2018 to tied for fourth last year.
Brown is not the first player from the MVFC to announce he intends to transfer. Since the league (all 13 FCS conferences postponed their league schedules to the spring) postponed its league schedule to next spring, South Dakota State wide receiver Cade Johnson and two players from Northern Iowa, defensive lineman Elerson Smith and defensive back Xavier Williams, tweeted they were going to transfer. Romeo McKnight, a linebacker from Illinois State that was first team all-conference last season, has also entered the portal.
Johnson led Valley Football in receiving yards per game (94), receptions per game (5.5) and was second in the league in receiving touchdowns (eight) to Northern Iowa's Isaiah Weston, who had 10 in 12 games as a sophomore. Smith, the preseason FCS Defensive Player of the Year by Phil Steele, led the MVFC in sacks (14.0) and tackles for loss (21.5) last year. The Panthers have been picked as high as second in the country by the national media. Smith has decided to return to UNI, according to a report from Rivals.com on Monday.
Youngstown State had two games on its schedule in September until Monday, when it announced it was turning its focus toward the spring. The Penguins lost their game at Akron on Aug. 8 and decided not to pursue home games against Duquesne and Eastern Kentucky.
"After much consideration we have decided that it's in the best interest of our football student-athletes and staff to not have competitions this fall," YSU athletic director Ron Strollo said in a news release from the school. "At this point in time, planning for a spring season is the right decision. We will work with our coaches and student-athletes to do our best to make that happen."
SIU had two games on its fall schedule last week, at Kansas and at home against Southeast Missouri State, but both of those games fell by the wayside after the NCAA postponed the FCS playoffs and the Ohio Valley Conference postponed its league schedule to next spring. Kansas chose to play Coastal Carolina in its only non-conference home game of the fall, instead of the Salukis. SEMO lost its previous two games in the fall, and after the OVC postponed its conference season, the Redhawks informed SIU it was not coming in mid-September. Saluki athletic director Liz Jarnigan announced in a tweet from SIU Athletics that she would not pursue any new opponents this fall.
The Salukis were ranked 22nd in HERO Sports' preseason poll and 19th in Athlon Sports' preseason poll. SIU was set to return 15 starters, seven on offense and six on defense, from last year's 7-5 squad. The Salukis beat UMass, an FBS program, on the road and were considered to be in playoff contention by several national outlets at the end of the season. They were left out of the 24-team playoff field, and missed the postseason for the 10th straight year.
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!