Salukis left out of NCAA baseball tournament

CARBONDALE — SIU's big turnaround season in 2021 is over.

With a 40-20 record and wins against three teams in the NCAA baseball tournament (Dallas Baptist, Indiana State and Southeast Missouri State), the Salukis were hopeful of a possible at-large berth to the field of 64 but were left out. The bracket was announced live Monday morning during the "NCAA Selection Show" on ESPN2. SIU's 40 wins were the most in program history since 1990, the last year the Salukis made the NCAA Tournament, but an RPI of 81 Monday morning put their chances at risk. SIU also had zero top 25 wins.

Dallas Baptist (37-15), the champion of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament on Sunday, won't have to go very far in the Fort Worth (Texas) Regional. DBU had an RPI of 44 Monday and will make its seventh straight NCAA regional appearance, beginning against Oregon State (34-22). TCU (40-17), the sixth seed in the tournament, opens against McNeese (32-28). TCU was ranked 11th in the latest Baseball America top 25 poll and 15th by D1baseball.com.