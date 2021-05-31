Salukis left out of NCAA baseball tournament

CARBONDALE — SIU's big turnaround season in 2021 is over.
With a 40-20 record and wins against three teams in the NCAA baseball tournament (Dallas Baptist, Indiana State and Southeast Missouri State), the Salukis were hopeful of a possible at-large berth to the field of 64 but were left out. The bracket was announced live Monday morning during the "NCAA Selection Show" on ESPN2. SIU's 40 wins were the most in program history since 1990, the last year the Salukis made the NCAA Tournament, but an RPI of 81 Monday morning put their chances at risk. SIU also had zero top 25 wins.
Dallas Baptist (37-15), the champion of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament on Sunday, won't have to go very far in the Fort Worth (Texas) Regional. DBU had an RPI of 44 Monday and will make its seventh straight NCAA regional appearance, beginning against Oregon State (34-22). TCU (40-17), the sixth seed in the tournament, opens against McNeese (32-28). TCU was ranked 11th in the latest Baseball America top 25 poll and 15th by D1baseball.com.
Indiana State (30-19), which lost to the Patriots for the second time at the tournament in Sunday's 11-inning championship game, had four top 25 wins (two against Tennessee and two against then-No. 20 Florida Atlantic) and an RPI of 34 on Monday. The Sycamores were sent to the Nashville Regional and opens the double-elimination, four-team bracket against Georgia Tech (29-23) out of the ACC. Fourth-seeded Vanderbilt (40-15), the host of the Nashville Regional, opens against Presbyterian (22-21), the champions of the Big South. Vanderbilt was ranked second by Baseball America and third by D1baseball.com.
The MVC got multiple teams into the NCAA regionals for the sixth time in the last seven tournaments. The league got three teams into the field as recently as 2019.
