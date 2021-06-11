Salukis lukewarm on loss of Valley transfer rule

SIU's men's and women's teams lost one player each to the portal this year. Guard Jakolby Long, who joined the Salukis as a graduate transfer, entered the portal after the season and had not found a new school as of this week. Guard Frankie Kokkines, a sophomore on the women's team, left for Division II Illinois-Springfield.

SIU men's basketball coach Bryan Mullins, a Hall of Fame point guard here in the mid-to-late 2000s, said kids shouldn't have restrictions on where they go once they decide to go, even if it's within the Valley.

"I think with the one-time transfer policy in effect right now, for us to limit a kid that wants to transfer from Southern Illinois, if he wants to go to Valparaiso or Illinois State or something, I don't think that makes much sense," Mullins said. "I think all the coaches knew that that was coming eventually, so it wasn't a big surprise."

It also left SIU, and the Valley, with no choice after the NCAA's one-time transfer rule passed, Saluki athletic director Liz Jarnigan said. If the league didn't nix the intraconference penalty, it might have been one of the only ones in the country to have something like it.

"In terms of student-athlete well-being, if a standout player ends up playing on another team and coming back to play regularly within the conference, sometimes fans, we've seen recently, aren't very kind," Jarnigan said. "There's that component, as well. It's hard work to recruit, and develop athletes, and then painful to lose them no matter what, so I think the general sentiment is we don't need to be poaching players from ourselves, within our own conference, and yet, the train has left the station with regard to that. It would be silly to hang onto that rule now."

