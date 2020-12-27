Salukis make just enough at the stripe to hold off Evansville, 63-57

CARBONDALE — When the best 3-point shooting team in the Missouri Valley Conference couldn't buy one from behind the arc Sunday, it turned to the easiest shot in basketball.

Lance Jones scored eight of his game-high 19 points at the free-throw line, sinking 8 of 10 at the stripe, to lead SIU to its first 7-0 start in more than 60 years. Jones drew eight of the 23 foul calls on Evansville at the Banterra Center, fouling out Purple Aces guard Samari Curtis before it was over, and helped the Salukis outscore them 21-9 at the line.

"We recognized our 3 wasn't falling that well, so we tried to do different things, which was attacking the basket and drawing fouls," said Jones, who sank 5 of 12 from the field before fouling out himself in the final minute of SIU's 63-57 win.

Evansville (2-5, 0-1 MVC) trailed by nine at the half and by 12 with 6:14 to play, but pulled to within six after Noah Frederking's 3-pointer from the right wing. Frederking, an Okawville native who was 17 of 36 from the 3-point line entering the game (47.2%), went 2 of 7 behind the arc and 3 of 12 from the field overall in 31 minutes. He finished with 12 points.