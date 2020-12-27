Salukis make just enough at the stripe to hold off Evansville, 63-57

CARBONDALE — When the best 3-point shooting team in the Missouri Valley Conference couldn't buy one from behind the arc Sunday, it turned to the easiest shot in basketball.
Lance Jones scored eight of his game-high 19 points at the free-throw line, sinking 8 of 10 at the stripe, to lead SIU to its first 7-0 start in more than 60 years. Jones drew eight of the 23 foul calls on Evansville at the Banterra Center, fouling out Purple Aces guard Samari Curtis before it was over, and helped the Salukis outscore them 21-9 at the line.
"We recognized our 3 wasn't falling that well, so we tried to do different things, which was attacking the basket and drawing fouls," said Jones, who sank 5 of 12 from the field before fouling out himself in the final minute of SIU's 63-57 win.
Evansville (2-5, 0-1 MVC) trailed by nine at the half and by 12 with 6:14 to play, but pulled to within six after Noah Frederking's 3-pointer from the right wing. Frederking, an Okawville native who was 17 of 36 from the 3-point line entering the game (47.2%), went 2 of 7 behind the arc and 3 of 12 from the field overall in 31 minutes. He finished with 12 points.
Jones drew a foul on a drive to try to push the lead back out, but he missed both free throws with 3:59 to go. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound sophomore from Evanston rallied for a big three-point play that gave the Salukis some breathing room about a minute later. He drove right into Curtis' chest and scored after drawing the foul. His free throw put SIU up 58-49, and the Salukis were able to hold on despite missing 5 of 10 at the line in the final two minutes.
Marcus Domask scored 14 points, grabbed a team-best seven rebounds and handed out a team-high four assists. And 88.5% free-throw shooter entering the game, he missed 3 of 7 at the line to help keep the Aces around, but they never got any closer than five the rest of the way. Anthony D'Avanzo scored seven points, Trent Brown had another seven, and Dalton Banks had six for SIU, which matched its best start since the 1947-48 season under Lynn Holder.
Jawaun Newton had 14 points for the Aces, who lost their 21st straight game against an MVC opponent. Evansville lost its first game at the 2019 MVC Tournament, went 0-18 last season, and lost its first game at the 2020 MVC Tournament against Valparaiso. Shamar Givance added 11 points, five rebounds and three of Evansville's 13 assists. Graduate forward Jax Levitch scored six points and grabbed a game-high eight boards.
SIU had eight assists on 20 buckets and nine turnovers, but outscored the Aces 34-16 in the paint.
"Coach just wanted me to bring energy," Jones said. "He tells me all the time it starts with me. I just wanted to come out there and try to be as aggressive as I can, attacking downhill, and just making the right play when I get in the paint."
Two straight charges helped Evansville cut the lead to five in the final minute. Newton's two free throws pulled the Aces within 59-54, and after D'Avanzo split a pair at the line, he had a chance to cut the lead to three, but missed an open look from the left wing. D'Avanzo got the rebound and was fouled, and pushed the lead to eight with two free throws.
"We've gotta be aggressive, offensively. We've gotta be aggressive with poise, though," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "We can't lose our minds and just drive it down there and allow them to take charges on us. We've gotta have our eyes up when we get to the paint, and make good decisions."
Evansville coach Todd Lickliter took some solace in his team's effort. The game wasn't decided until Givance missed a layup with 11 seconds to go that might have cut the lead to four, and Domask grabbed the rebound.
"We had three or four good looks at the end there that didn't go down. We struggled a little bit, offensively, at times, but defensively we were pretty solid," Lickliter said. "We really struggled to keep 'em out of the lane, but we're not the only ones that have struggled with that. We've gotta figure that out if we can take a stand earlier, so that they don't get so deep, and if we can play without fouling, obviously."
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman