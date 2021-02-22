Salukis' Makenzie Silvey named MVC player of the week

CARBONDALE — SIU senior guard Makenzie Silvey has been named the Missouri Valley Conference player of the week, the conference announced Monday.

Silvey led the Salukis to a sweep of Indiana State over the weekend. The senior from Glen Carbon had her way with the Sycamores all weekend, as she averaged a robust 23.5 points on 55.6% shooting (20-of-36), which including 50% from the 3-point arc (7-of-14). The two-time All-MVC selection also added 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 32.1 minutes per game.

Silvey went for a game-high 26 points on an efficient 11-of-18 from the field and added six boards, six assists and steal in 29 minutes of work in SIU's 84-69 win on Friday. She followed with 21 points on 9-of-18 shooting in SIU's 76-52 win on Saturday.

The MVC Player of the Week honor is the first of Silvey's storied career and the second weekly honor for SIU this season. Adrianna Katcher was named the MVC newcomer of the week on Jan. 4.

— Saluki Media Services

