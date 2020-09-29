Salukis' McGiles named MVC performer of the week

ST. LOUIS — SIU golfer Emilyee McGiles was named the Missouri Valley Conference performer of the week on Tuesday.

McGiles, a senior from Orland Park, led the Salukis to a third-place finish at the UAB Hoover Invitational last week. McGiles carded rounds of 71, 72, and 73 to finish even-par and third overall. The 54-hole total of 216 was a career-best for McGiles and tied for the second-best 54-hole score in SIU history.

McGiles continued to move up the record book with her 64th round in the 70s, fourth-best in SIU history behind Hall of Famer Kelly Gerlach (69 rounds).

SIU returns to action Oct. 12 at the Lady Red Wolves Classic, hosted by Arkansas State.

• Two Saluki men's golfers are competing at the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) Traditions tournament in Hebron, Kentucky. Junior Markus Wilhelmsen fired a 73-74 after the first 36 holes to tie for 19th place entering Tuesday's final round. Junior Matthis Besard was tied for 24th place after shooting 75-74.

Fans can follow their progress at the tournament here at Golfstat.com.

