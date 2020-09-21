Salukis' McGiles tied for lead at Hoover Invitational

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — Emilyee McGiles birdied two of her last four holes to tie Indianapolis' Pilar Echeverria for the first-day lead at the Hoover Invitational on Monday.

McGiles, a senior from Orland Park, fired a 1-under 143 after the first two rounds at Hoover (Alabama) Country Club. She parred the entire back nine in her opening round, but the second time through, she birdied No. 10 and bogeyed Nos. 12 and 14. McGiles and Echeverria were the only golfers under par at the 6,175-yard, par-72 course after the opening two rounds.

The third and final round is scheduled for Tuesday. Weather is forecast to be cloudy with highs in the 70s. Live scoring will be available on GolfStat.

SIU, in its first athletic competition for any team in 2020-21, sit in third place (+16) behind Western Kentucky (+6) and Indianapolis (+11). Chattanooga (+19) and host UAB (+19) are tied for fourth place.

Carding seven birdies in the opening rounds, Moyea Russell is tied for third place overall at even par. Fifth-year senior Erica Kerr (+10) carded an eagle in the first round and is tied for 35th with a total of 154.

2020 MVC Newcomer of the Year Ayanna Habeel (+7) finished the day tied for 23rd overall with a total of 151. In her Saluki debut, freshman Janie Samattiyadeekul shot five birdies and sits tied for 55th. Sophomore Amelia Lawson (+11) is playing as an individual and is currently tied for 42nd.

