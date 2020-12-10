Salukis might play Duquesne in Indy Monday

CARBONDALE — Duquesne University issued a news release earlier today that it will play SIU's men's basketball team in Indianapolis on Monday, but Saluki coach Bryan Mullins said don't mark it on your schedule yet.

The Dukes (1-1), who have been idle since an 81-68 win at UNC-Greensboro Dec. 2, announced they will play the Salukis (2-0) on Monday at the Indiana Convention Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. Fans will not be allowed at the game. Any television broadcast information will come later, according to Duquesne's release. The Dukes are also scheduled to play Loyola on Wednesday at the same place at noon.

Mullins, speaking to local media Thursday before SIU hosts Murray State Friday night, said the game Duquesne announced was not for sure yet. It is one game the Salukis are looking at, but Mullins said they were looking at multiple options for Monday and after that to try to get two more games in before opening Missouri Valley Conference play. Teams that don't compete in a multi-team event (MTE) can play up to 25 games, which, for SIU, includes the 18 league games. The Salukis beat Southeast Missouri State on the road and defeated Division II Quincy at home Sunday. They have the Racers (3-1) Friday night at 6:30 p.m. and back-to-back games scheduled against North Dakota on Dec. 17 and 18.

Duquesne is 0-1 all-time vs. Southern Illinois, with the lone meeting coming on Dec. 23, 2017 at the Las Vegas Classic. SIU beat the Dukes 74-64. DU leads the series against Loyola 11-6.

