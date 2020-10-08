Salukis' Moses leaving for Montana State

CARBONDALE — Ken Moses, the director of basketball operations on men's coach Bryan Mullins' first staff last year, is leaving to become an assistant coach at Montana State.

The Bobcats announced Moses as their new assistant on Thursday. He replaces Shawn Dirden, who left for a job in the private sector, according to a news release from MSU. The Bobcats went 16-15 overall and 10-10 in the Big Sky Conference last season.

"Ken is a rising star in this business," second-year MSU coach Danny Sprinkle said. "His hunger and passion for this job was unmatched. He is a diligent recruiter and is very detailed in his assigned tasks. I really liked the fact that he has worked with tremendous coaches like Bryan Mullins, Pat Eberhart, Kevin Lofton, and Chris Popp who have prepared him to be an outstanding coach at the Division I level. We are very excited Ken is joining our Bobcat family!"