Salukis move up 2 spots during off-week to No. 16

CARBONDALE — The SIU football team rose two spots in the Stats Perform top 25 without playing a game, from No. 18 to No. 16.

The Salukis (4-3, 3-3 Missouri Valley Football Conference) had the weekend off because they were scheduled to play at Illinois State, which opted out of the remainder of its spring schedule in March. SIU was supposed to end the regular season against Western Illinois (1-5, 1-5) Saturday at noon, before the Leathernecks announced they were opting out of their final two games. The Salukis were one of six Valley Football teams in the top 25, which is voted on by a national panel of media, sports information directors and other dignitaries, and released on Mondays.

North Dakota State (5-1, 4-1) remained second in the country after its game that was scheduled against No. 4 South Dakota State (4-1, 4-1) was postponed because of COVID-19-related issues. The Jackrabbits remained fourth, North Dakota (4-1, 4-1) was sixth, Missouri State (4-4, 4-1) rose four spots without playing to No. 15, and Northern Iowa (3-3, 3-3) fell a spot to No. 24 after not playing at South Dakota after that game was canceled, too. Undefeated James Madison (4-0, 2-0 Colonial Athletic Association) remained No. 1 after its game against former No. 15 Richmond was postponed due to COVID-related issues. Big Sky leader Weber State (4-0) was third, and Southland leader Sam Houston State (4-0) was fifth.

The six MVFC teams in the top 25 were the most of any league in the country. The Valley leads the Massey Ratings and the Sagarin Ratings entering the second-to-last weekend of the regular season.

