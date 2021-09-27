 Skip to main content
Salukis move up a spot to 7th in FCS polls

092621-spt-siu-fb-08.jpg

SIU running back Justin Strong (5) slips past Illinois State linebacker Zeke Vandenburgh (5) on a 17-yard touchdown reception during the fourth quarter at Saluki Stadium on Saturday in Carbondale. The Salukis came back to win 35-17.

 Byron Hetzler

CARBONDALE — The SIU football team moved up a spot to seventh in both of the major FCS polls Monday after rallying to beat Illinois State in its Missouri Valley Football Conference opener.

The Salukis (3-1, 1-0 MVFC) trailed 17-0 early in the third quarter before running off 35 straight points at Saluki Stadium. SIU outscored the Redbirds (2-2, 0-1) 21-0 in the fourth quarter. Its No. 7 ranking was the highest for the program since going up to fifth in the Stats Perform top 25 and the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) poll March 15/16, during the first spring season in school history.

It was the highest SIU has been ranked in the fall since Sept. 13, 2010, when it was fifth in both polls. The Salukis play at Western Illinois (1-3, 1-0) Saturday at 3 p.m. (ESPN+).

SIU was one of six MVFC teams in the two major polls. South Dakota State (3-0, 1-0) remained second in the Stats Perform poll, followed by North Dakota State (3-0) at No. 5, SIU at 7, North Dakota (2-1) at No. 10, Northern Iowa (2-1) at No. 15, and Missouri State (2-1, 1-0) at No. 16 after moving up two spots. The Bears rallied to beat South Dakota 31-23 in Springfield, Missouri. Things could shake up after this weekend's games, which feature NDSU going to UND in a battle of top-10 teams. South Dakota (2-2, 0-1) received votes.

Defending national champion Sam Houston (3-0) remained atop both polls. SDSU was second in the Stats Perform poll and third in the AFCA poll. James Madison (3-0, 1-0 Colonial Athletic Association) was second in the coaches poll and third in the Stats list. Montana (3-0) was fourth in both lists, followed by NDSU. 

UND moved up two spots in the coaches poll to 11th. UNI was 13th, and MSU moved up two spots to 16th. Illinois State received votes.

todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com

618-351-5087

On Twitter: @THefferman

STATS PERFORM TOP 25 POLL

1. Sam Houston (3-0, 1-0 AQ7), 1,208 points (32 first-place votes)

Previous Ranking: 1; Week 4 Result: 45-35 win at then-No. 25 Central Arkansas

2. South Dakota State (3-0, 1-0 Missouri Valley), 1,195 (10)

Previous Ranking: 2; Week 4 Result: 44-0 win at Indiana State

3. James Madison (3-0, 1-0 CAA), 1,162 (5)

Previous Ranking: 3; Week 4 Result: Open week

4. Montana (3-0, 1-0 Big Sky), 1,089 (3)

Previous Ranking: 4; Week 4 Result: 39-7 win over Cal Poly

5. North Dakota State (3-0, 0-0 Missouri Valley), 1,070

Previous Ranking: 5; Week 4 Result: Open week

6. Eastern Washington (4-0, 1-0 Big Sky), 964

Previous Ranking: 6; Week 4 Result: 50-21 win at Southern Utah

7. Southern Illinois (3-1, 1-0 Missouri Valley), 909

Previous Ranking: 7; Week 4 Result: 35-17 win over Illinois State

8. UC Davis (4-0, 1-0 Big Sky), 859

Previous Ranking: 12; Week 4 Result: 17-14 win at then-No. 14 Weber State

9. Delaware (2-1, 1-0 CAA), 842

Previous Ranking: 8; Week 4 Result: Open week

10. North Dakota (2-1, 0-0 Missouri Valley), 785

Previous Ranking: 10; Week 4 Result: Open week

11. Montana State (3-1, 1-0 Big Sky), 757

Previous Ranking: 13; Week 4 Result: 30-17 win at Portland State

12. Villanova (3-1, 1-0 CAA), 692

Previous Ranking: 11; Week 4 Result: 38-17 at Penn State

13. ETSU (4-0, 1-0 Southern), 637

Previous Ranking: 15; Week 4 Result: 55-48 OT win at Samford

14. Southeastern Louisiana (2-1, 0-0 Southland), 574

Previous Ranking: 16; Week 4 Result: Open week

15. Northern Iowa (2-1, 0-0 Missouri Valley), 528

Previous Ranking: 17; Week 4 Result: Open week

16. Missouri State (2-1, 1-0 Missouri Valley), 527

Previous Ranking: 18; Week 4 Result: 31-23 win over South Dakota

17. Jacksonville State (2-2, 0-0 AQ7), 352

Previous Ranking: 9; Week 4 Result: 34-31 loss to UT Martin

18. VMI (3-1, 1-0 Southern), 338

Previous Ranking: 22; Week 4 Result: 31-23 win over Wofford

19. Weber State (1-3, 0-1 Big Sky), 319

Previous Ranking: 14; Week 4 Result: 17-14 loss to then-No. 12 UC Davis

20. Kennesaw State (2-1, 0-0 Big South), 225

Previous Ranking: 23; Week 4 Result: Open week

21. Rhode Island (3-0, 1-0 CAA): 184

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked; Week 4 Result: Open week

22. Richmond (2-2, 0-1 CAA), 130

Previous Ranking: 24; Week 4 Result: 21-10 loss at Virginia Tech

23. UT Martin (3-1, 0-0 Ohio Valley), 124

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked; Week 4 Result: 34-31 win at Jacksonville State

24. UIW (3-1, 1-0 Southland), 120

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked; Week 4 Result: 31-0 win over McNeese

25. New Hampshire (3-1, 2-0 CAA), 116

Previous Ranking: 21; Week 4 Result: 77-7 loss at Pittsburgh

Dropped Out: Austin Peay (19), Monmouth (20), Central Arkansas (25)

Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Austin Peay 86, Alabama A&M 85, Holy Cross 74, Stephen F. Austin 71, Monmouth 35, Central Arkansas 33, Nicholls 33, Murray State 26, Jackson State 22, Chattanooga 20, Duquesne 13, Mercer 11, Princeton 11, Samford 7, South Dakota 6, Eastern Kentucky 4

AFCA TOP 25 POLL

1 Sam Houston (26) 3-0 698 1 D. No. 24t Central Arkansas, 45-35 Oct. 2 vs. Stephen F. Austin

2 James Madison (1) 3-0 658 2 Idle Oct. 2 at New Hampshire

3 South Dakota St. (1) 3-0 652 3 D. Indiana St., 44-0 Oct. 2 vs. Dixie St.

4 Montana 3-0 614 4 D. Cal Poly, 39-7 Oct. 2 at No. 6 Eastern Washington

5 North Dakota St. 3-0 589 5 Idle Oct. 2 at No. 11 North Dakota

6 Eastern Washington 4-0 557 6 D. Southern Utah, 50-21 Oct. 2 vs. No. 4 Montana

7 Southern Illinois 3-1 494 8 D. Illinois St., 35-17 Oct. 2 at Western Illinois

8 UC Davis 4-0 479 10 D. No. 15 Weber St., 17-14 Oct. 2 vs. Idaho

9 Villanova 3-1 426 7 Lost to Penn St., 38-17 Oct. 9 at No. 2 James Madison

10 Delaware 2-1 425 11 Idle Oct. 2 vs. Albany

11 North Dakota 2-1 400 13 Idle Oct. 2 vs. No. 5 North Dakota St.

12 Montana St. 3-1 387 12 D. Portland St., 30-17 Oct. 2 vs. Northern Colorado

13 Northern Iowa 2-1 365 14 Idle Oct. 2 vs. Youngstown St.

14 East Tennessee St. 4-0 334 17 D. Samford, 55-48 Oct. 2 vs. Wofford

15 Southeastern Louisiana 2-1 317 16 Idle Oct. 2 at McNeese

16 Missouri St. 2-1 275 18 D. South Dakota, 31-23 Oct. 2 at Illinois St.

17 Jacksonville St. 2-2 224 9 Lost to UT Martin, 34-31 Oct. 2 at No. 20 Kennesaw St.

18 Weber St. 1-3 158 15 Lost to No. 10 UC Davis, 17-14 Oct. 2 at Cal Poly

19 Chattanooga 1-2 143 23 Idle Oct. 2 vs. Western Carolina

20 Kennesaw St. 2-1 127 24t Idle Oct. 2 vs. No. 17 Jacksonville St.

21 Richmond 2-2 115 21 Lost to Virginia Tech, 21-10 Oct. 2 vs. Elon

22 VMI 3-1 102 NR D. Wofford, 31-23 Oct. 2 at The Citadel

23 Rhode Island 3-0 87 NR Idle Oct. 2 vs. Stony Brook

24t. Holy Cross 3-1 67 NR D. No. 19 Monmouth (N.J.), 45-15 Oct. 2 vs. Harvard

24t. UT Martin 3-1 67 NR D. No. 9 Jacksonville St., 34-31 Oct. 9 vs. Murray St.

Dropped Out: Monmouth (N.J.) (19), Austin Peay (20), New Hampshire (22), Central Arkansas (24t)

Others Receiving Votes: Central Arkansas, 47; New Hampshire, 44; Alabama A&M, 41; Stephen F. Austin, 36; Austin Peay, 20; Princeton, 20; Eastern Kentucky, 18; Mercer, 17; Nicholls, 15; Harvard, 12; Monmouth (N.J.), 12; UIW, 10; Gardner-Webb, 9; Jackson St., 8; Charleston Southern, 5; Duquesne, 5; Illinois St., 5; Murray St., 5; North Carolina A&T, 4; Northern Arizona, 3; Northern Colorado, 3; Florida A&M, 1.

