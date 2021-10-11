Salukis move up to 4th in Stats, coaches polls

STATS PERFORM TOP 25 POLL
Stats Perform FCS Top 25 (Oct. 11)
1. Sam Houston (5-0, 3-0 AQ7), 1,229 points (39 first-place votes)
Previous Ranking: 1; Week 6 Result: 41-7 win over Lamar
2. Eastern Washington (6-0, 3-0 Big Sky), 1,186 (9)
Previous Ranking: 4; Week 6 Result: 63-17 win at Northern Colorado
3. North Dakota State (5-0, 2-0 Missouri Valley), 1,174 (2)
Previous Ranking: 5; Week 6 Result: 34-20 win over then-No. 16 Northern Iowa
4. Southern Illinois (5-1, 3-0 Missouri Valley), 1,081
Previous Ranking: 8; Week 6 Result: 42-41 OT win at then-No. 2 South Dakota State
5. Montana (4-1, 2-1 Big Sky), 996
Previous Ranking: 6; Week 6 Result: 31-14 win over Dixie State
6. Villanova (4-1, 2-0 CAA), 977
Previous Ranking: 11; Week 6 Result: 28-27 win at then-No. 3 James Madison
7. South Dakota State (4-1, 1-1 Missouri Valley), 972
Previous Ranking: 2; Week 6 Result: 42-41 OT loss to then-No. 8 Southern Illinois
8. James Madison (4-1, 2-1 CAA), 906
Previous Ranking: 3; Week 6 Result: 28-27 loss to then-No. 11 Villanova
9. Montana State (5-1, 3-0 Big Sky), 881
Previous Ranking: 10; Week 6 Result: 45-7 win over Cal Poly
10. ETSU (6-0, 3-0 Southern), 796
Previous Ranking: 12; Week 6 Result: 48-21 win over The Citadel
11. Southeastern Louisiana (4-1, 2-0 Southland), 741
Previous Ranking: 14; Week 6 Result: 58-48 win at then-No. 25 Nicholls
12. Rhode Island (5-0, 3-0 CAA), 694
Previous Ranking: 18; Week 6 Result: 22-15 win over then-No. 9 Delaware
13. UC Davis (5-1, 2-1 Big Sky), 564
Previous Ranking: 7; Week 6 Result: 27-17 loss at Idaho State
14. Delaware (3-2, 2-1 CAA), 559
Previous Ranking: 9; Week 6 Result: 22-15 loss at then-No. 18 Rhode Island
15. Kennesaw State (4-1, 1-0 Big South), 543
Previous Ranking: 17; Week 6 Result: 34-15 win at Hampton
16. Northern Iowa (3-2, 1-1 Missouri Valley), 410
Previous Ranking: 16; Week 6 Result: 34-20 loss at then-No. 5 North Dakota State
17. UT Martin (4-1, 1-0 Ohio Valley), 409
Previous Ranking: 21; Week 6 Result: 48-24 win over Murray State
18. UIW (4-1, 2-0 Southland), 344
Previous Ranking: 20; Week 6 Result: Open week
19. Weber State (2-3, 1-1 Big Sky), 330
Previous Ranking: 19; Week 6 Result: Open week
20. Missouri State (3-2, 2-1 Missouri Valley), 285
Previous Ranking: 15; Week 6 Result: 41-33 loss at Youngstown State
21. South Dakota (4-2, 2-1 Missouri Valley), 229
Previous Ranking: Not Ranked; Week 6 Result: 20-13 win over then-No. 13 North Dakota
22. North Dakota (2-3, 0-2 Missouri Valley), 216
Previous Ranking: 13; Week 6 Result: 20-13 loss at South Dakota
23. New Hampshire (3-2, 2-1 CAA), 124
Previous Ranking: 22; Week 6 Result: Open week
24. Jacksonville State (3-3, 1-0 AQ7), 122
Previous Ranking: 24; Week 6 Result: 28-24 win over then-No. 23 Stephen F. Austin
25. Princeton (4-0, 1-0 Ivy), 88
Previous Ranking: Not Ranked; Week 6 Result: 31-28 win at Monmouth
Dropped Out: Stephen F. Austin (23), Nicholls (25)
Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Mercer 78, Jackson State 63, VMI 60, Duquesne 48, Harvard 36, William & Mary 28, Central Arkansas 21, Youngstown State 20, Stephen F. Austin 11, Nicholls 10, Eastern Kentucky 9, Prairie View A&M 8.
AFCA TOP 25 POLL
AFCA FCS Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – October 11, 2021
(Rank, School, (1st votes), Record, Pts., Prev., Week 6 Next Game)
1 Sam Houston (27) 5-0 698 1 D. Lamar, 41-7 Oct. 23 vs. No. 22 Jacksonville St.
2 Eastern Washington (1) 6-0 664 4 D. Northern Colorado, 63-17 Oct. 16 vs. Idaho
3 North Dakota St. 5-0 639 5 D. No. 12 Northern Iowa, 34-20 Oct. 16 at Illinois St.
4 Southern Illinois 5-1 588 7 D. No. 3 South Dakota St., 42-41 OT Oct. 16 vs. No. 24 North Dakota
5 Villanova 4-1 566 9 D. No. 2 James Madison, 28-27 Oct. 16 at Albany
6 Montana 4-1 562 6 D. Dixie St., 31-14 Oct. 16 vs. Sacramento St.
7 James Madison 4-1 508 2 Lost to No. 9 Villanova, 28-27 Oct. 16 at Richmond
8 South Dakota St. 4-1 483 3 Lost to No. 7 Southern Illinois, 42-41 OT Oct. 16 at Western Illinois
9 Montana St. 5-1 475 11 D. Cal Poly, 45-7 Oct. 15 at No. 18 Weber St.
10 East Tennessee St. 6-0 467 13 D. The Citadel, 48-21 Oct. 16 at Chattanooga
11 Southeastern Louisiana 4-1 413 14 D. Nicholls, 58-48 Oct. 16 vs. Houston Baptist
12 UC Davis 5-1 346 8 Lost to Idaho St., 27-17 Oct. 16 vs. Northern Colorado
13 Kennesaw St. 4-1 336 17 D. Hampton, 34-15 Oct. 16 vs. North Carolina A&T
14 Rhode Island 5-0 334 20 D. No. 10 Delaware, 22-15 Oct. 16 at Towson
15 Delaware 3-2 261 10 Lost to No. 20 Rhode Island, 22-15 Oct. 16 at Stony Brook
16 UT Martin 4-1 253 21 D. Murray St., 48-24 Oct. 16 at Eastern Illinois
17 Northern Iowa 3-2 244 12 Lost to No. 5 North Dakota St., 34-20 Oct. 16 vs. No. 21 South Dakota
18 Weber St. 2-3 207 18 Idle Oct. 15 vs. No. 9 Montana St.
19 Harvard 4-0 142 22 D. Cornell, 24-10 Oct. 16 vs. Lafayette
20 Princeton 4-0 125 24 D. No. 25 Monmouth (N.J.), 31-28 Oct. 16 at Brown
21 South Dakota 4-2 104 NR D. No. 15 North Dakota, 20-13 Oct. 16 at No. 17 Northern Iowa
22 Jacksonville St. 3-3 102 23 D. Stephen F. Austin, 28-24 Oct. 23 at No. 1 Sam Houston
23 Missouri St. 3-2 95 16 Lost to Youngstown St., 41-34 Oct. 16 vs. Indiana St.
24 North Dakota 2-3 94 15 Lost to South Dakota, 20-13 Oct. 16 at No. 4 Southern Illinois
25 Jackson St. 4-1 73 NR D. Alabama A&M, 61-15 Oct. 16 vs. Alabama St.
Dropped Out: Chattanooga (19), Monmouth (N.J.) (25)
Others Receiving Votes: Mercer, 66; Eastern Kentucky, 50; New Hampshire, 44; VMI, 43; UIW, 26; Duquesne, 19; William & Mary, 19; Florida A&M, 10; Central Arkansas, 9; Yale, 8; North Carolina A&T, 7; Stephen F. Austin, 6; Chattanooga, 5; Holy Cross, 3; Dartmouth, 2; Elon, 2; Monmouth (N.J.), 1; Nicholls, 1.