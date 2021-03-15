Salukis move up to 5th in Stats Perform poll

CARBONDALE — Two days after defeating its second top-five opponent of the season, the SIU football team moved up five spots to fifth in Monday's Stats Perform top-25 poll.

The Salukis (4-1, 3-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference) moved up to their highest ranking since coming in fifth in both of the major polls Sept. 13, 2010, after knocking off previous No. 4 Northern Iowa 17-16 on Saturday. SIU went ahead on Stone Labanowitz's 3-yard touchdown pass to Jerron Rollins in the back of the end zone with 9:43 to play. The Salukis survived when Panthers kicker Matthew Cook missed a potentially-winning field goal attempt from 30 yards out with seven seconds to play.

UNI (2-2, 2-2) dropped to 10th after the loss. SIU and UNI were two of five MVFC teams in the poll. All five were in the top 10, as North Dakota (4-0) was second, behind No. 1 James Madison (3-0), Weber State (2-0) was third, North Dakota State (4-1, 3-1) was fourth, and the Salukis were fifth. SIU blew out the Bison, 38-14, in Carbondale on Feb. 27. North Dakota is at NDSU Saturday in Fargo, beginning at 2:30 p.m.

South Dakota State (3-1) moved up two spots to sixth after holding off Youngstown State (0-4) 19-17 on Saturday in Brookings, South Dakota. The Jackrabbits are at SIU on Saturday at noon. That game is scheduled to air on ESPN+ or ESPN3.

South Dakota (1-2) and Illinois State (0-3), which were 21st and 22nd last week in the Stats poll, respectively, both fell out of the top 25 after losses. Illinois State received 31 votes, good enough for 30th place, and the Coyotes received 20.

