top story
MVFC

Salukis move up to 7th in Stats Perform poll

091921-spt-siu-fb-10.jpg

SIU safety Qua Brown (7) stops Dayton running back Andrew Holderer (33) during the second quarter at Saluki Stadium on Saturday in Carbondale.

 Byron Hetzler

SIU defensive tackle Gianini Belizaire, who is originally from Haiti, tells us the best part about being a Saluki in this week's Meet A Saluki. READ MORE HERE.

CARBONDALE — The SIU football team rose one spot to seventh in Monday's Stats Perform top-25 poll, which is done by a national panel of sports information directors, media and other dignitaries.

The Salukis (2-1) were eighth in the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) poll after tying with Villanova (3-0, 1-0 Colonial Athletic Association) last week for eighth place. Villanova rose to seventh after knocking off previous-No. 21 Richmond 34-27. The Salukis blew out Dayton of the Pioneer Football League, 55-3, in their home opener Saturday.

Richmond fell to 24th in the Stats poll.

Sam Houston (2-0) was No. 1 in the Stats poll, South Dakota State (2-0) was second, James Madison (3-0, 1-0 CAA) was third, Montana (2-0) was fourth, and North Dakota State (3-0) was fifth. North Dakota (2-1) was 10th, Northern Iowa (2-1) was 17th, and Missouri State (1-1) was 18th. South Dakota (2-1) received votes.

SDSU was third in the AFCA poll, followed by NDSU at 5, SIU at 8, UND at 13, UNI at 14, and MSU at 18. South Dakota and Illinois State (2-1) received votes.

todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com

618-351-5087

On Twitter: @THefferman

