Salukis move up to 7th in Stats Perform poll

CARBONDALE — The SIU football team rose one spot to seventh in Monday's Stats Perform top-25 poll, which is done by a national panel of sports information directors, media and other dignitaries.
The Salukis (2-1) were eighth in the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) poll after tying with Villanova (3-0, 1-0 Colonial Athletic Association) last week for eighth place. Villanova rose to seventh after knocking off previous-No. 21 Richmond 34-27. The Salukis blew out Dayton of the Pioneer Football League, 55-3, in their home opener Saturday.
Richmond fell to 24th in the Stats poll.
Sam Houston (2-0) was No. 1 in the Stats poll, South Dakota State (2-0) was second, James Madison (3-0, 1-0 CAA) was third, Montana (2-0) was fourth, and North Dakota State (3-0) was fifth. North Dakota (2-1) was 10th, Northern Iowa (2-1) was 17th, and Missouri State (1-1) was 18th. South Dakota (2-1) received votes.
SDSU was third in the AFCA poll, followed by NDSU at 5, SIU at 8, UND at 13, UNI at 14, and MSU at 18. South Dakota and Illinois State (2-1) received votes.
Saluki Athletics logos through the years
1888 to 1913
1914 to 1935
1936 to 1950
1946 to 1963
1951 to 1963
1951 to 1976
1964 to 1976
1968 to 1976
1968 to 1976
1977 to 2000
1977 to 2000
1981 to 2000
2001 to 2019
2001 to 2019
2001 to 2019
2001 to present
New Saluki logo as of Feb. 28, 2019
Poll: What do you think of the new Saluki Athletics logo?
SIU Athletics on Thursday unveiled a new logo to represent the Salukis. What do you think?
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman