Salukis move up to third in FCS polls after bye week

CARBONDALE — The SIU football team moved up a spot to third in the two major FCS polls Monday without playing a game.

Eastern Washington (7-1, 4-1 Big Sky Conference) fell five spots, from No. 2 to No. 7 in the Stats Perform and the coaches list, after falling to unranked Weber State 35-34 on Saturday. That opened the door for the idle Salukis (6-1, 4-0 Missouri Valley Football Conference) to move up to third behind No. 1 Sam Houston (6-0) and No. 2 North Dakota State (7-0, 4-0). Sam Houston beat Jacksonville State 42-7, while NDSU rallied to beat previous No. 17 Missouri State 27-20 on Saturday to remain undefeated.

SIU received 1,136 points from a national panel of media, sports information directors and other dignitaries in the Stats Perform poll. Villanova (6-1, 4-0 CAA) was fourth with 1,101 points. Sam Houston had 1,244 points and 44 of 50 first-place votes to outdistance NDSU (1,201, six first-place votes). James Madison (6-1, 4-1 CAA) was fifth.

South Dakota State (5-2, 2-2 MVFC) fell four spots after losing to No. 20 Northern Iowa (4-3, 2-2) 26-17 in Brookings, South Dakota, on Saturday. The Panthers moved up four spots to No. 16 ahead of this weekend's home game against SIU. Missouri State (4-3, 3-2) was 17th, South Dakota (5-3, 3-2) was 21st and North Dakota (3-4, 1-3) received votes. South Dakota fell six spots after losing 20-14 to unranked Illinois State (3-4, 1-3).

SDSU fell six spots to 13th in the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) top 25. UNI moved up seven spots to No. 17. Missouri State was 20th, and South Dakota was 22nd. UND received votes in the coaches list, too.

— Todd Hefferman

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.