 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Salukis move up to third in FCS polls after bye week

101721-spt-siu-fb-08.jpg

SIU tight end Tyce Daniel (3) celebrates after scoring on a 14-yard reception during the second quarter against North Dakota at Saluki Stadium on Saturday in Carbondale.

 Byron Hetzler

CARBONDALE — The SIU football team moved up a spot to third in the two major FCS polls Monday without playing a game.

Eastern Washington (7-1, 4-1 Big Sky Conference) fell five spots, from No. 2 to No. 7 in the Stats Perform and the coaches list, after falling to unranked Weber State 35-34 on Saturday. That opened the door for the idle Salukis (6-1, 4-0 Missouri Valley Football Conference) to move up to third behind No. 1 Sam Houston (6-0) and No. 2 North Dakota State (7-0, 4-0). Sam Houston beat Jacksonville State 42-7, while NDSU rallied to beat previous No. 17 Missouri State 27-20 on Saturday to remain undefeated. 

SIU received 1,136 points from a national panel of media, sports information directors and other dignitaries in the Stats Perform poll. Villanova (6-1, 4-0 CAA) was fourth with 1,101 points.  Sam Houston had 1,244 points and 44 of 50 first-place votes to outdistance NDSU (1,201, six first-place votes). James Madison (6-1, 4-1 CAA) was fifth. 

South Dakota State (5-2, 2-2 MVFC) fell four spots after losing to No. 20 Northern Iowa (4-3, 2-2) 26-17 in Brookings, South Dakota, on Saturday. The Panthers moved up four spots to No. 16 ahead of this weekend's home game against SIU. Missouri State (4-3, 3-2) was 17th, South Dakota (5-3, 3-2) was 21st and North Dakota (3-4, 1-3) received votes. South Dakota fell six spots after losing 20-14 to unranked Illinois State (3-4, 1-3).

People are also reading…

SDSU fell six spots to 13th in the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) top 25. UNI moved up seven spots to No. 17. Missouri State was 20th, and South Dakota was 22nd. UND received votes in the coaches list, too. 

— Todd Hefferman

STATS PERFORM TOP 25 POLL

(Place, team, record, points, first-place votes in parenthesis)

1. Sam Houston (6-0, 4-0 AQ7), 1,244 points (44 first-place votes)

Previous Ranking: 1; Week 8 Result: 42-7 win over Jacksonville State

2. North Dakota State (7-0, 4-0 Missouri Valley), 1,201 (6)

Previous Ranking: 3; Week 8 Result: 27-20 win over then-No. 17 Missouri State

3. Southern Illinois (6-1, 4-0 Missouri Valley), 1,136

Previous Ranking: 4; Week 8 Result: Open week

4. Villanova (6-1, 4-0 CAA), 1,101

Previous Ranking: 5; Week 8 Result: 44-0 win over then-No. 18 Rhode Island

5. James Madison (6-1, 4-1 CAA), 1,023

Previous Ranking: 7; Week 8 Result: 22-10 win at then-No. 23 Delaware

6. Montana State (7-1, 5-0 Big Sky), 979

Previous Ranking: 8; Week 8 Result: 27-9 win over Idaho State

7. Eastern Washington (7-1, 4-1 Big Sky), 963

Previous Ranking: 2; Week 8 Result: 35-34 loss to Weber State

8. Southeastern Louisiana (6-1, 4-0 Southland), 909

Previous Ranking: 9; Week 8 Result: 51-14 win at Northwestern State

9. UC Davis (7-1, 4-1 Big Sky), 814

Previous Ranking: 10; Week 8 Result: 24-13 win at Cal Poly

10. South Dakota State (5-2, 2-2 Missouri Valley), 744

Previous Ranking: 6; Week 8 Result: 26-17 loss to then-No. 20 Northern Iowa

11. Montana (5-2, 2-2 Big Sky), 736

Previous Ranking: 11; Week 8 Result: 34-14 win over Idaho

12. Kennesaw State (6-1, 3-0 Big South), 709

Previous Ranking: 12; Week 8 Result: 30-7 win at Campbell

13.(tie) ETSU (7-1, 4-1 Southern), 627

Previous Ranking: 14; Week 8 Result: 17-13 win at Furman

13.(tie) UT Martin (6-1, 3-0 Ohio Valley), 627

Previous Ranking: 13; Week 8 Result: 38-30 win over Southeast Missouri

15. Sacramento State (5-2, 4-0 Big Sky), 525

Previous Ranking: 19; Week 8 Result: 44-0 win over Northern Arizona

16. Northern Iowa (4-3, 2-2 Missouri Valley), 492

Previous Ranking: 20; Week 8 Result: 26-17 win at then-No. 6 South Dakota State

17. Missouri State (4-3, 3-2 Missouri Valley), 343

Previous Ranking: 17; Week 8 Result: 27-20 loss at then-No. 3 North Dakota State

18. VMI (5-2, 3-1 Southern), 332

Previous Ranking: 21; Week 8 Result: Open week

19. Princeton (6-0, 3-0 Ivy), 310

Previous Ranking: 22; Week 8 Result: 18-16, 5-OT win over Harvard

20. Jackson State (6-1, 4-0 SWAC), 285

Previous Ranking: 24; Week 8 Result: 42-12 win over Bethune-Cookman

21. South Dakota (5-3, 3-2 Missouri Valley), 228

Previous Ranking: 15; Week 8 Result: 20-14 loss to Illinois State

22. UIW (5-2, 3-1 Southland), 223

Previous Ranking: 16; Week 8 Result: 28-20 loss at McNeese

23. Weber State (3-4, 2-2 Big Sky), 166

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked; Week 8 Result: 35-34 win at then-No. 2 Eastern Washington

24. Rhode Island (5-2, 3-2 CAA), 125

Previous Ranking: 18; Week 8 Result: 44-0 loss at then-No. 5 Villanova

25. Eastern Kentucky (5-2, 2-0 AQ7), 105

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked; Week 8 Result: Open week

Dropped Out: Delaware (23), Dartmouth (25)

Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): William & Mary 52, Prairie View A&M 46, Harvard 37, Chattanooga 31, Mercer 31, North Dakota 29, Delaware 24, Stephen F. Austin 10, Jacksonville State 9, Florida A&M 8, Duquesne 7, Dartmouth 6, Columbia 5

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Week 8 recap of Illinois Vs. Penn State

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News