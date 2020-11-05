Salukis' Muila to miss 2020-21 season after knee surgery

CARBONDALE — SIU forward J.D. Muila will miss the entire 2020-21 season after undergoing surgery Tuesday to repair a torn meniscus, the team announced Thursday.
The surgery was successful, according to Saluki coach Bryan Mullins, but doctors reevaluated his timeline to rehab for 4-6 months, not 6-8 weeks, as they had originally hoped, after the procedure. Muila, a 6-foot-8, 235-pound junior college transfer from Indian Hills (Iowa) Community College, will have two years of eligibility beginning in 2021-22 if he receives a medical redshirt.
Ranked the 24th-best JUCO player in the country by JucoRecruiting.com, Muila was expected to challenge for SIU's starting 5-man spot. He averaged 6.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game last season for the 30-3 Warriors, who were the No. 2 seed in the NJCAA Tournament before it was canceled due to the coronavirus. Muila hurt his knee last week at practice, Mullins said, and the Salukis were hopeful he could be back in time for their Missouri Valley Conference opener against Bradley on Dec. 31.
Now SIU will likely turn to 6-9, 250-pound freshman forward Kyler Filewich or 6-8, 205-pound graduate transfer Anthony D'Avanzo at the 5. The Salukis could also start 6-7, 230-pound sophomore forward Sekou Dembele, but he's coming off a broken leg suffered in January. Filewich, the first Canadian player to ever suit up for SIU along with Muila, averaged 11.4 points and 9.9 rebounds for an undefeated Orangeville Prep squad that won the Ontario Scholastic Basketball Association championship. D'Avanzo, a transfer from Division II Lewis University, could play inside or out. He converted 39.9% from the 3-point line last season, sinking 55 of 138, and was the Flyers' leading scorer (15.8 ppg.) and rebounder (8.4 rpg.).
SIU led the Missouri Valley Conference in scoring defense, allowing an average of 62.2 points per game, but was last in rebounding margin (minus-5.5 per game). Muila, the first player to sign with the Salukis in their spring class, was expected to help them turn around their biggest weakness of the 2019-20 season. SIU's rebounding margin was 334th in Division I out of 350 teams. The Salukis got outboarded by 24 rebounds in a neutral-site loss to Oakland last season, by 16 in a home loss to San Francisco, and by 20 in a road loss at Northern Iowa. SIU allowed 18 second-chance points to Bradley in a two-point loss to the Braves at home.
Sophomore guard Marcus Domask, the MVC Freshman and Newcomer of the Year last season, is the Salukis' top returning scorer (13.6 points per game) and rebounder (5.2 boards a game).
SIU returns two starters from last season's 16-16 team, Domask and sophomore guard Lance Jones (9.3 ppg., 2.9 rpg., 79 assists, 88 turnovers). The Salukis also return sophomore guard Trent Brown, Dembele, sitout guard Ben Harvey and walk-on forward Will Keller. They added eight newcomers, including walk-on guard Chris Cross.
SIU will open the season Nov. 25 against Louisville at an eight-team multi-team event (MTE) at Louisville's KFC Yum! Center.
