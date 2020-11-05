Salukis' Muila to miss 2020-21 season after knee surgery

CARBONDALE — SIU forward J.D. Muila will miss the entire 2020-21 season after undergoing surgery Tuesday to repair a torn meniscus, the team announced Thursday.

The surgery was successful, according to Saluki coach Bryan Mullins, but doctors reevaluated his timeline to rehab for 4-6 months, not 6-8 weeks, as they had originally hoped, after the procedure. Muila, a 6-foot-8, 235-pound junior college transfer from Indian Hills (Iowa) Community College, will have two years of eligibility beginning in 2021-22 if he receives a medical redshirt.

Ranked the 24th-best JUCO player in the country by JucoRecruiting.com, Muila was expected to challenge for SIU's starting 5-man spot. He averaged 6.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game last season for the 30-3 Warriors, who were the No. 2 seed in the NJCAA Tournament before it was canceled due to the coronavirus. Muila hurt his knee last week at practice, Mullins said, and the Salukis were hopeful he could be back in time for their Missouri Valley Conference opener against Bradley on Dec. 31.