Salukis' Muila to miss 6-8 weeks with torn meniscus

CARBONDALE — J.D. Muila, a 6-foot-8 forward from Indian Hills (Iowa) Community College, will miss the next 6-8 weeks with a torn meniscus, SIU men's basketball coach Bryan Mullins said Monday.

Muila, a candidate to be the Salukis' starting 5-man when they open the season Nov. 25, averaged 6.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game last season for the 30-3 Warriors. He hurt his knee Thursday at practice, Mullins said, but could be back in time for Missouri Valley Conference play. IHCC was slated to be a top-five seed at the NJCAA Tournament before it was canceled because of the coronavirus. Ranked the 24th-best junior college player in the country by JucoRecruiting.com, he is expected to help SIU at both ends of the floor.

"J.D.'s got great energy. He brings it every single day, and he's very coachable. He wants to learn," Mullins said earlier this year. "He wants to be great. He's gonna be a big piece for us, I think. He brings a little more experience, even though he comes from junior college, he's still older than some of our freshmen and sophomores. For him, we need him to be really good, defensively, for us."