Salukis' Muila to miss 6-8 weeks with torn meniscus

CARBONDALE — J.D. Muila, a 6-foot-8 forward from Indian Hills (Iowa) Community College, will miss the next 6-8 weeks with a torn meniscus, SIU men's basketball coach Bryan Mullins said Monday.
Muila, a candidate to be the Salukis' starting 5-man when they open the season Nov. 25, averaged 6.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game last season for the 30-3 Warriors. He hurt his knee Thursday at practice, Mullins said, but could be back in time for Missouri Valley Conference play. IHCC was slated to be a top-five seed at the NJCAA Tournament before it was canceled because of the coronavirus. Ranked the 24th-best junior college player in the country by JucoRecruiting.com, he is expected to help SIU at both ends of the floor.
"J.D.'s got great energy. He brings it every single day, and he's very coachable. He wants to learn," Mullins said earlier this year. "He wants to be great. He's gonna be a big piece for us, I think. He brings a little more experience, even though he comes from junior college, he's still older than some of our freshmen and sophomores. For him, we need him to be really good, defensively, for us."
SIU will now likely turn to 6-9, 250-pound freshman forward Kyler Filewich or 6-8, 205-pound graduate transfer Anthony D'Avanzo at the 5. The Salukis could also start 6-7, 230-pound sophomore forward Sekou Dembele, but he's coming off a broken leg suffered in January. Filewich, the first Canadian player to ever suit up for SIU along with Muila, averaged 11.4 points and 9.9 rebounds for an undefeated Orangeville Prep squad that won the Ontario Scholastic Basketball Association championship. D'Avanzo, a transfer from Division II Lewis University, could play inside or out. He converted 39.9% from the 3-point line last season, sinking 55 of 138, and was the Flyers' leading scorer (15.8 ppg.) and rebounder (8.4 rpg.).
SIU led the Missouri Valley Conference in scoring defense, allowing an average of 62.2 points per game, but was last in rebounding margin (minus-5.5 per game). Sophomore guard Marcus Domask, the MVC Freshman and Newcomer of the Year last season, is the Salukis' top returning scorer (13.6 points per game) and rebounder (5.2 boards a game).
SIU returns two starters from last season's 16-16 team, Domask and sophomore guard Lance Jones (9.3 ppg., 2.9 rpg., 79 assists, 88 turnovers). The Salukis also return sophomore guard Trent Brown, Dembele, sitout guard Ben Harvey and walk-on forward Will Keller. They added eight newcomers, including walk-on guard Chris Cross.
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!