Salukis' Mullins named 1 of ESPN's best "40 under 40"

CARBONDALE — SIU men's basketball coach Bryan Mullins was named one of ESPN's "40 under 40" on Wednesday, honoring the top 40 men's basketball coaches in the nation under 40 years old.
After helping lead Loyola to the Final Four in 2018 and two Missouri Valley Conference titles, Mullins, 33, earned his first head coaching job at his alma mater, SIU, in 2019.
Taking over a team depleted by six seniors, and then losing top returner Aaron Cook after just six games due to injury, Mullins took a team without many expectations into conference contention. Picked last in the MVC preseason poll, the Salukis were a game out of first place in the final two weeks of the season before finishing fifth at 10-8. SIU lost to fourth-seeded Bradley, which eventually won the MVC Tournament, in the quarterfinals to finish 16-16.
The Salukis' 10 conference wins tied for the most by a team picked last in the preseason poll. At one point, SIU won seven straight Valley games and 10 in a row at the Banterra Center. Mullins finished second in the MVC Coach of the Year voting to Northern Iowa's Ben Jacobson in one of the closest races in league history. He was also a finalist for the Joe B. Hall Award, which is given to the nation's top first-year head coach. Niagara's Greg Paulus won the award.
Mullins returns two starters, sophomore guards Marcus Domask and Lance Jones, this year. Domask was the Valley freshman and newcomer of the year last season.
"His profile and prospects were magnified when he served as the associate head coach under Porter Moser during Loyola Chicago's run to the Final Four in 2018," ESPN's Myron Medcalf wrote about Mullins. "His first season as the head coach at Southern Illinois this season included a respectable 16-16 mark and a 10-8 record in Missouri Valley Conference play."
Mullins was No. 40 on the list.
Missouri State leader Dana Ford, a Tamms native, was No. 35 on the list after helping the Bears to a tie for sixth place in the Valley last season. Picked to win the league, Missouri State featured West Virginia transfer Lamont West, two sitouts from the previous season, point guard Tyrik Dixon and guard Josh Hall, 2019 MVC Newcomer of the Year Tulio Da Silva and one of the top prep high school point guards in the country in Ford Cooper Jr. The Bears won a tiebreaker against Valparaiso for the sixth spot at the MVC Tournament and finished 16-17.
UNC Greensboro's Wes Miller was No. 1 on the list after leading his squad to 104 victories in the last three seasons. Notably, Duke assistant coach Jon Scheyer was No. 9, San Francisco coach Todd Golden was No. 15 and former Northern Iowa Panther Ali Farokmanesh, now at Colorado State with Niko Medved, was No. 37. Scheyer led Glenbrook North High School over Carbondale in the finals of the Class AA boys basketball state tournament in 2005. Golden helped the Dons to a 22-12 record last season, with one of those wins over the Salukis at the Banterra Center. SIU is scheduled to return that game in 2020-21.
