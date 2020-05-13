Salukis' Mullins named 1 of ESPN's best "40 under 40"

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CARBONDALE — SIU men's basketball coach Bryan Mullins was named one of ESPN's "40 under 40" on Wednesday, honoring the top 40 men's basketball coaches in the nation under 40 years old.

After helping lead Loyola to the Final Four in 2018 and two Missouri Valley Conference titles, Mullins, 33, earned his first head coaching job at his alma mater, SIU, in 2019.

Taking over a team depleted by six seniors, and then losing top returner Aaron Cook after just six games due to injury, Mullins took a team without many expectations into conference contention. Picked last in the MVC preseason poll, the Salukis were a game out of first place in the final two weeks of the season before finishing fifth at 10-8. SIU lost to fourth-seeded Bradley, which eventually won the MVC Tournament, in the quarterfinals to finish 16-16.

The Salukis' 10 conference wins tied for the most by a team picked last in the preseason poll. At one point, SIU won seven straight Valley games and 10 in a row at the Banterra Center. Mullins finished second in the MVC Coach of the Year voting to Northern Iowa's Ben Jacobson in one of the closest races in league history. He was also a finalist for the Joe B. Hall Award, which is given to the nation's top first-year head coach. Niagara's Greg Paulus won the award.