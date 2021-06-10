 Skip to main content
Salukis' O'Neal, Moore-Jones second team All-Americans at nationals
SIU Track

Salukis' O'Neal, Moore-Jones second team All-Americans at nationals

NCAA Outdoor Championships

Runners compete in the men's 10,000 meters during the NCAA Division I outdoor track and field championship at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.

 AP

CARBONDALE — SIU's last two competitors at the NCAA outdoor track and field championship finished as second team All-Americans on Thursday.

Shauniece O'Neal fouled her first attempt and finished 15th in the women's hammer throw at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. A'Veun Moore-Jones, a Mount Vernon native who competed in the women's shot put, threw a personal-best but finished 10th.

O'Neal threw 216 feet (65.84 meters) on her second attempt but wasn't able to improve it on her final attempt. California's Camryn Rogers won the women's hammer with an NCAA meet-record/collegiate-record 75.52m (247-9). Rogers threw over 74 meters on her first attempt, setting the new collegiate and meet record, and extended it on her final attempt. 

Moore-Jones threw a personal-best 17 meters (55 9 1/4) on her final attempt to finish 10th. It was her second second team All-American honor after finishing 14th in the shot at the NCAA indoor championship. Moore's finish was the best for a Saluki since 2015.  

— Todd Hefferman

