Salukis' Parzych named FCS co-player of the week
Salukis' Parzych named FCS co-player of the week

SIU SEMO Football

SIU defensive tackle Blake Parzych (93) and a teammate make a tackle Friday night against No. 25 Southeast Missouri State. Parzych had a team-high nine tackles in No. 24 SIU's 20-17 win at Saluki Stadium. Parzych, a senior, played his final game for the Salukis Friday night, coach Nick Hill announced after the game, as he plans to graduate in December and does not want to return in the spring.

CARBONDALE — SIU defensive tackle Blake Parzych was named FCS co-player of the week by STATS Sunday after the senior snared a team-high nine tackles against No. 25 Southeast Missouri State.

Parzych, a fifth-year senior who does not plan on returning with the team in the spring, set a new career high for tackles in the No. 24 Salukis' 20-17 victory. His five tackles for loss were a Saluki Stadium record. SIU coach Nick Hill gave him the game ball after the win Friday night.

Mercer sophomore safety Lance Wise was the other co-player of the week. Wise had 20 stops, one shy of Mercer's school record, in a 20-17 loss to Abilene Christian. Wise had 12 solo tackles and also broke up a pass. 

SIU was also named the FCS team of the week, as it had the only win over a top-25 team. There were only four games this past weekend involving an FCS team, as most have moved on to next spring. The NCAA plans to hold a 16-team FCS playoff next year.

