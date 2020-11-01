Salukis' Parzych named FCS co-player of the week

CARBONDALE — SIU defensive tackle Blake Parzych was named FCS co-player of the week by STATS Sunday after the senior snared a team-high nine tackles against No. 25 Southeast Missouri State.

Parzych, a fifth-year senior who does not plan on returning with the team in the spring, set a new career high for tackles in the No. 24 Salukis' 20-17 victory. His five tackles for loss were a Saluki Stadium record. SIU coach Nick Hill gave him the game ball after the win Friday night.

Mercer sophomore safety Lance Wise was the other co-player of the week. Wise had 20 stops, one shy of Mercer's school record, in a 20-17 loss to Abilene Christian. Wise had 12 solo tackles and also broke up a pass.

SIU was also named the FCS team of the week, as it had the only win over a top-25 team. There were only four games this past weekend involving an FCS team, as most have moved on to next spring. The NCAA plans to hold a 16-team FCS playoff next year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.